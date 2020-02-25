During the Democratic Debate, Mike Bloomberg was defending his record of supporting Democrats with lots and lots of money. He even acknowledged he “bought” them before correcting himself, saying “I got them.” But we all know the truth.

Bloomberg is in the process of trying to win the nomination by purchasing delegates. This is the setup by the DNC. It’s the unfortunate reality of the state of the Democratic Party that one of the two likely nominees is literally trying to buy his way into the hearts of Americans.

Michael Bloomberg: I spent $100 million to help elect 21 Democrats to the House of Representatives. "I bought. I got them."#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/L2yCXijyj8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 26, 2020

The one thing Bloomberg needed from this debate was to prove he can actually debate. His last and only other debate performance was historically bad. I mean, it was abysmal. What’s worse is that it started off worse than it finished, meaning the bulk of people who watched part of the debate likely caught him sounding like a petty, defensive, unprepared candidate who really didn’t need to be on the stage.

Tonight’s performance is going to get him some kudos from mainstream media as so many of them are dead-set on stopping Bernie Sanders from being the candidate. But the reality is his performance has been mediocre at best. He’s trying to play the victim card, which is always hard for any old, white, straight, cisgender rich man whose name isn’t Bernie.

Bloomberg isn’t on the South Carolina ballot, but all of his eggs are in next week’s Super Tuesday contest. This debate was his last opportunity other than through his massive ad spending to reach the people. Thus far, he hasn’t done that.

The funniest thing in modern election history is if the “woke” Democratic Party allows an old, straight, cisgender, rich white man literally buy the nomination. Nothing in the Democratic Debate is changing this hilarious path their party is on.

