Harvey Weinstein may spend the rest of his life in jail. That’s good. This monster deserves to rot in jail. But he was found not-guilty on three of the five cases: two counts of predatory sexual assault, and 1st degree rape. The fact that he wasn’t convicted of those charges means there’s still a chance he could go free in the future.

This is partial justice, and some would say that it’s fine as long as he’s never freed. But to his victims, having an opportunity to go free in the future is not enough. This many should have been caught an jailed decades ago, but Hollywood’s bubble kept him protected in ways that put the freedom of a powerful man over the safety of vulnerable women.

If there’s any chance Harvey Weinstein will be a free man after serving a weak jail sentence, then justice wasn’t done. The fact that he was found guilty is encouraging, but he needs to spend the rest of his life in prison. No other outcome is acceptable.

