There are certain things that are considered to be taboo in the political world. It’s actually much harder in today’s world to shock people as just about anything seem to be attack-worthy in modern day campaigning, but one thing that is not is the use of children’s questions. Anyone who questions the validity or sincerity of a statement or question that comes from pre-teen kids is instantly rebuked by the masses.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his campaign know this. They’re smart and with the campaign showing signs of slowing in the polls after scorching results in Iowa and New Hampshire, it wouldn’t be shocking to learn that they used a seemingly innocuous question from a 9-year-old to spark buzz about their candidate. We’re not accusing the campaign, the questioner Zachary Ro, or his parents of doing this, but it’s odd that nobody’s even asking the question. Therefore, we will.

Did the Buttigieg campaign coordinate with the parents of Zachary Ro have the candidate asked the question, “Would you help me tell the world I’m gay, too? I want to be brave like you.”?

“Well, I don’t think you need a lot of advice from me,” Buttigieg told Ro. “You seem pretty strong to me. It took me a long time to figure out how to tell even my best friend that I was gay.”

It was a question made for buzz. It was a question that was sure to grab attention of mainstream media. It was asked during a campaign rally, not a town hall or other moderated event. This was the campaign itself collecting, selecting, and asking the questions. It’s suspicious at the least, notorious at worst if the parents and the campaign coordinated to have the question asked.

If it’s a truly organic and unexpected question pulled from a fishbowl, so be it. But nobody’s going to find out because nobody’s going to ask anyone involved if it was staged.

Political campaigns can be dirty business, especially this late into a contentious nomination process in which several candidates still have hopes of being the nominee. We shouldn’t take anything at face value without asking the obvious questions.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.