A lot of “Conservatives” in response to Trump’s election detested Trump from day one, so their rejection of the Trump administration and his policies is a matter of pride and a lack of real conviction to the principles of the movement they once claimed to champion. We saw this with Bill Kristol and Rick Wilson; neither one were genuine in their political convictions.

Of course, the real purpose of most blue checkmark Never Trumpers is to play a Conservative on TV or in the newspapers. We see this with Meghan McCain, Jennifer Rubin, and others. But Joe Walsh is an interesting patient diagnosed with TDS. He began as an ardent supporter of Trump to the point he once tweeted about grabbing muskets if Trump were to lose. He was no pretend Conservative, and his rhetoric only a few years ago was very much in line with Trump’s own.

But at one point this changed when Joe Walsh began to see Trump as dictatorial. This culminated into Walsh forgoing his radio show to launch a doomed Presidential campaign which in Iowa and New Hampshire performed embarrassingly. Upon dropping out as 2020’s Evan McMullin, now Trump is worse than Josef Stalin. The progression of Trump Derangement Syndrome led to the following Tweets.

Trump believes he’s above the law. Bernie believes in free college. Trump would censor CNN. Bernie would enact Medicare for all. Trump is corrupt as the day is long. Bernie is naive. Come on. That’s not even close. Anything is better than a lawless individual in the White House. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 23, 2020

I would vote for socialism over authoritarianism. https://t.co/DjMqUha53e — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 23, 2020

Authoritarianism vs Socialism

First, the two governmental descriptions are not mutually exclusive. In fact socialism is inherently authoritarian, as history demonstrates. Authoritarianism can come in other forms, none of which surpass Communism/Socialism in overall suckiness and loss of freedom.

For instance, being liberated by the Red Army in World War 2 was a lateral play moving from a nationalist socialist model (fascism) to the Soviet styled communism. This foreseeable tyranny was a reason that eastern European nations chose to align with the Axis instead of the Soviets.

Bernie Sanders presupposes that America will be improved by socialism, but Venezuela is evidence that socialism remains a recipe for destroying a great economy. To this day the most tyrannical regimes are North Korea and China, with perhaps Venezuela or Iran as a distant third. This would bring up the second most severe contemporary tyranny: Islamism. Both tyrannies, the Left in America is willing to embrace in a strange ideological alliance, especially with the Squad’s endorsement of Sanders.

Is Trump dictatorial?

If anything, I would argue Trump is too unwilling to exercise executive authority. The Trump administration has allowed the courts the power to make law. Trump’s unwillingness to challenge the Supreme Court’s decision to disallow the citizenship question is a prime example of Trump allowing the judiciary to run amok by not asserting the Constitutional power of the executive branch which has sole authority to conduct the census under federal statute.

Other examples would be the lack of arrests from the corruption of the previous administrations. Comey, McCabe, Clinton, and the Bidens all roam free and will roam free while Trump’s associates were maligned for a deep state hoax. At worst the Trump administration has banned bump stocks, which is the most anti-freedom thing the administration has done. Otherwise, it’s difficult to say he has eroded freedoms uniquely.

Furthermore, one cannot expect the policy restraint the Trump administration routinely shows to be emulated by a Bernie Sanders administration. He is a Soviet of old and therefore his presidency—or regime—will be a triumph of the will. He didn’t dream this long for socialism in America to let our Constitution get in the way, and any judicial nominates he makes will implement it. And if he declares climate change a national emergency, we will be in for all sort of tyrannical devices.

Final Thoughts

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a deadly disease that does not accept reasoned or substantive arguments. The best way to avoid it known to man is to stop watching cable news and listening blue checkmarks. If it can happen to Joe Walsh, it can happen to anyone.

