A woman in jail in Illinois claims she was raped by a biological man who identifies as a woman. The jail and attorneys for the accused claim it was consensual. Even if she’s lying, it’s still a clear cut case against mixing jails. Otherwise, the majority of inmates in men’s prisons will be jumping at the opportunity to be transferred to an all-women jail.

That’s assuming she’s lying. But based on the details in this story, it seems extremely likely that she’s telling the truth and was actually raped.

<noscript><iframe title="“Female prisoner claims she was raped by transgender inmate, sues prison” — The Post Millennial" class="wp-embedded-content" sandbox="allow-scripts" security="restricted" style="position: absolute; clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px);" src="https://www.thepostmillennial.com/female-prisoner-claims-she-was-raped-by-transgender-inmate-sues-prison/embed/#?secret=b6EBgfo5p6" data-secret="b6EBgfo5p6" width="500" height="282" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

Whether she was raped or not, this should be an unambiguous warning that mixing jails based on gender identity is a very bad idea. If it was consensual, then the fact that this biological male identifies as a woman doesn’t jibe with inmates having sex in an all-female prison. If it was rape, then those responsible for putting a male sexual predator in a jail full of women should be reprimanded for endangering them. Meanwhile, expanding gender “equality” is one of the top priorities of every Democratic candidate for president.

The left will come up with some feeble defense of this because they value gender identity above every other consideration in the world. From many radical progressives’ perspective, if women have to be raped to keep biological men from having their gender feelings hurt, so be it. Conservatives have been universally against this type of anti-science, anti-biology sentiment since it sprung up in recent years. Unfortunately, mainstream media is now “woke,” which is why we are constantly asking our readers to help us spread the word by donating today.

How many women have to be hurt by other “women” before leftists start realizing gender identity is not the lens through which all decisions must be made? Whether it’s sports, bathrooms, or jails, the gender scam is hurting people every day.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.