Could the coronavirus lead Americans to embrace an authoritarian state in order to “protect” ourselves from its dangers? Would we willingly subvert our own liberties in exchange for safety? Is there a scenario brewing right now that could turn millions of Americans towards the evils of socialism or even communism?

These are questions that would have only been asked by unhinged conspiracy theorists just a few years ago, but today it’s not nearly as far-fetched as it should be. The perfect storm is brewing as the Democratic Party pushes to the authoritarian left while the coronavirus is coming at us with very little trustworthy information released by China about it. There is so much misinformation out there right now that people are being told incessantly not to worry. There is good reason to not panic just yet, but not worrying at all is one ingredient in the recipe for disaster.

Glenn Beck took on the issue and gave us a warning of what may be coming to America sooner than we think. The timing of the coronavirus couldn’t be worse from a political perspective because Democrats have, for some strange reason, been able to position themselves in the minds of many voters as the party of science and proper healthcare. This is a ludicrous label to assign, but thanks to mainstream media and the GOP’s failure to put forth their own plan to fix the healthcare system, the coronavirus could play a major role in our elections if we start getting anywhere close to the numbers coming out of China today.

What are they doing in China? It’s likely that anyone reading this is well aware that the CCP is an authoritarian regime that values its own geopolitical self-protection over protecting its people. But things seem to be much worse for the people of China than most Americans know. Part of the challenge with a nation that stifles its own people manifests in low levels of information given to the rest of the world. Anything negative videos or reports we see coming from China are invariably leaked out despite the many safeguards the nation puts on its internet. Their Draconian grasp over of the people means for every telling video showing death and turmoil, there are likely hundreds of thousands of similar videos that couldn’t breach their firewall.

The limited information we are seeing from the Chinese people combined with the growing positive sentiment in America towards Marxism should worry us greatly.

“I believe this is a warning for what’s to come,” Beck said. “And all it takes is one emergency situation, one crisis to be taken advantage of. Freedom is hard to obtain but it is harder to keep. And we are not prepared to keep it.”

This isn’t really about China. They will do what they do and even after the dust settles and the virus is contained, we’ll likely never know how many people were infected nor how many were lost. While some are terrified by the risk the deadly disease poses to our health and others concern themselves over the impact this will have over the world economy, a handful are concerned about the long-term effects this could have on freedom. Just as 9/11 sparked laws that we’re still stuck with today and China’s emergency coronavirus laws will likely never be removed, so too could we face an existential threat to our liberty if the wrong circumstances come together at once. We’re already seeing those circumstances starting to present themselves today.

Beck ended this segment by making listeners contemplate something. “I think it’s really wise to ask yourself right now: ‘How big of a government am I willing to vote for in a time of crisis?'”

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.