Alabama Representative Rolanda Hollis wanted to spark a conversation about men’s and women’s bodies. She introduced legislation that would mandate vasectomies on all men who either reached the age of 50 or had three children, whichever came first. It’s a ludicrous proposal intended as a comparison for removing abortion “rights” from women.

Alabama lawmaker Rollanda Hollis (D-AL) proposed a law in the state legislature earlier this month that would require all men to celebrate their 50th birthday with a mandatory vasectomy — and pay for it themselves. "Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men," says Hollis in the text of the bill. "This bill would require a man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first."

There are too many problems to list in one article, and even this One America News video of host Liz Wheeler only scratches the surface on how idiotic it was for Hollis to attempt to draw parallels. But the point was made nonetheless; blocking sperm from reaching a man’s semen is nothing like dismembering a small human being. There’s no comparison whatsoever.

Yikes. A government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything…literally! Alabama Democrat proposes bill mandating all men have vasectomy at age 50 or after third child. https://t.co/PeaNUg1Joc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2020

Leftists will try anything to defend their “right” to have another human being killed through abortion. This desperate attempt at symbolism by Rolanda Hollis fell short in every possible way, as Liz Wheeler rightfully pointed out.

