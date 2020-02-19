There’s a sad reality Americans must face today. Perhaps it’s always been like this and it simply hadn’t been exposed the way it has been the last four years. Whatever the reason, it’s clear and present today that if mainstream media plays something up as a “bombshell” like the Mueller investigation or the impeachment saga, it’s almost always a nothingburger meant to distract from something truly important. Conversely, if something is being downplayed by mainstream media like the coronavirus or QAnon, it’s much more important than they’re admitting.

For the last several months, I’ve monitored QAnon from a distance. I never got too close—message boards have never really been my thing—but I watch for updates through Twitter and often check various YouTube channels for anything of substance. There are three observations I can make so far. The first is that the way they’re being characterized by mainstream media demonstrates a concerted attempt to stigmatize anything and anyone related to Q. They use scary phrases like “hate group” and “Deep State” and “pedophile rings” to keep the average Joe from learning anything about them other than what the people controlling the media want you to hear.

Second, there are only two possible explanations for the people behind the information drops. They’re either highly skilled, clever, and knowledgeable people who can masterfully feign military and intelligence community insider knowledge that is often (though not alwasy) above reproach, or they’re part of the military and intelligence community itself.

Third, those who follow QAnon do so for various reasons. It means different things to different people. But it all ties back to a singular truth that forces within and outside of government are working hard to destroy the President, preserve their cabal, and extend their already-vast reach to every corner of the globe. This is why it’s characterized as a “far-right” group even when a more accurate way to define them is as an anti-corruption group.

Q sees corruption everywhere. Q is very likely correct.

I do not believe the world is flat. Paul McCartney didn’t die and get replaced. Lizard people aren’t disguised as Hillary Clinton or Eric Holder. Conspiracy theories generally bore me because so many of them are manufactured specifically to discredit the conspiracy theory community itself. But every now and then, conspiracy theories turn out to be very real and many of the ideas QAnon is pushing fall into that category.

I wouldn’t call myself a Q-supporter at this point. Perhaps I’m still just Q-curious. But it’s enthralling to see what is said and compare it to what actually happens in the real world.

We may never know who is behind the Q drops. There are multiple reasons that make me not want to know, which is very rare for a journalist to admit. There’s a question that must be asked eventually, yet nobody with a camera and access to the President has been willing to ask it.

The reason mainstream media won’t ask the question is the same reason they won’t allow anyone to utter the name “Eric Ciaramella.” They understand that QAnon is like Pandora’s Box. Once they open it, they won’t be able to close it and whatever comes out won’t be anything they want the people to know.

Tonight, “Ask The Q” was trending on Twitter temporarily, apparently getting around their anti-Q algorithmic countermeasures. It led me to this video. Everyone should watch it, if only to dispel the propaganda surrounding the topic of QAnon.

