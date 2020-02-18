When we ran a story last week about how Matt Drudge toning down his anti-Trump rhetoric after a mass exodus that found his site, Drudge Report, hemorrhaging nearly 30% of its traffic, my Twitter DMs lit up. In the story, we listed several alternatives to Drudge Report but we didn’t mention one that has been making waves and rising dramatically in its traffic numbers.

Citizen Free Press is relatively new to the news aggregation scene. But with 4.11 million visits and 7.36 pages per visit last month according to SimilarWeb, 30 million page views per month is worthy of our attention. We spoke to the operator of the site, “Kane,” about what how he sees the site progressing in the future. The former Lou Dobbs producer has his sights set on Drudge.

“The goal since I started was to get to 10% of Drudge’s traffic by the 2020 election. CFP is at 5% now, so it’s going to be close,” he told NOQ Report. “For the last 12 months the site has been growing organically by approximately 5,000 readers per month – so we will see if we can hit the goal.”

The site is self-funded and does not carry ads. The content on the site is generally conservative and includes links to major right-leaning sites like Breitbart, Hotair, and RedState. It also links to mainstream media sites, though the headlines often point out buried ledes or address the news with snark that ridicules the news itself. For example, a San Diego Union-Tribute article linked to from CFP had the title”Will electric planes take flight and help cool a warming planet,” but the link text on CFP framed it as, “Climate freaks want ELECTRIC planes — What could possibly go wrong…”

It is no secret that NOQ Report is friendly with other Drudge alternatives like The Liberty Daily, Whatfinger, and 63Red, but Kane sees a wide-open market for aggregators with Drudge Report’s ongoing fall from grace among conservatives.

“I welcome all competitors,” he said. “News aggregation is not an easy business – once you start you can never stop. It’s 7 days per week, 365 days per year. And CFP updates from 10 in the morning until 3 in the morning, and no one else does that.”

One promising Drudge alternative was the Bongino Report, operated by Fox News contributor Dan Bongino. But despite plenty of buzz surrounding its launch last year, the aggregator has been mostly a dud. It offers milquetoast content and pulls exclusively from right-leaning mainstream media sites like Fox News, Washington Examiner, and DailyCaller. The site seems to avoid anything that’s not a talking point among Establishment Republicans and never links to sites that aren’t in Conservative Inc.’s “cool kids club.” Perhaps this is why it grew by less than 3% in its second full month according to SimilarWeb.

We’re big fans of Bongino himself. The Bongino Report… not so much.

Citizen Free Press seems to be a real player in the burgeoning conservative news aggregator arena. With Drudge Report doing nothing to help President Trump in November, conservatives are hungry for places to find news that helps keeps America great.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.