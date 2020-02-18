For the most part, I like Breitbart News. Their pro-America commentary is necessary in a media environment that is generally against President Trump and the Republican agenda. But every publication has journalists who are willing to spin the facts in order to match their agenda. During primary season, that often means picking winners and losers in the GOP. Breitbart does it. We do it. That’s just part of political media.

There’s a line that should never be crossed. Misrepresentation of statements or perceived feelings is something the left has mastered. Conservative media isn’t immune to it, but it’s less prevalent because the truth about radical progressivism doesn’t need to be spun. The facts speak for themselves. Breitbart and other media outlets have engaged in this practice in an effort to attack Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville. The ironic part is they’re spreading contradictory lies. On one hand, they’re saying he wants to give amnesty to illegal aliens. On the other hand, they’re saying he believes President Trump isn’t doing enough to stop illegal immigration. It makes no sense, but the hope is one shared by leftist mainstream media: If you lie enough, voters may listen.

Tuberville said certain words that are taboo in much of conservative media. “That’s Donald Trump’s fault,” he said, referring to the fact that treatment of illegal aliens is still better than treatment of United States veterans. The President’s promises to improve care for veterans in need and eliminate the incentives that continue to draw illegal aliens to this nation are works in progress. They’re incomplete. There’s still plenty of work to be done on both fronts, which is exactly what Tuberville was saying. But Breitbart chose to slice out a snippet that made it seem like he was blaming the President for illegal immigrants.

When we read the full context of Tuberville’s answer, it’s clear that he was referring to the facts that illegal immigrants continue to receive benefits while veterans of the United States Armed Services are allowed to fall by the wayside. As a conservative news outlet, Breitbart should agree with these facts because they’re true. Instead, they’re attacking Tuberville for having the gall to say there are things President Trump and the Republican Congress still need to get done. Let’s look at the part of the answer that Breitbart conspicuously cut out:

He’s got to get it done. That’s one of the most important things I think we need to do because we send young men and women over to fight for us, put their life on the line and we don’t take care of them? What are we doing? What are we doing? I’m a Donald Trump guy, but there are things that he hasn’t done yet that we got to get done. And I think he’s had to fight every battle by himself. He can’t get to all of them because nobody is helping him. Nobody is standing up for him.

Media in former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ corner are spinning it. They’re spinning Tuberville’s words to make it seem like he is blaming President Trump for the benefits rendered to illegal aliens. Out of context, this may seem to be the case. But when we hear the full context of what he was saying, there was nothing that deserved reproach. It was all 100% accurate. Illegal aliens DO have incentives that need to be eliminated. Veterans DO have needs that must be met. Tuberville’s promise to go to Washington DC and HELP President Trump get these things done should not be a reason to vilify him.

“The Tuberville plan to fight illegal immigration mirrors everything Donald Trump has said on the issue,” Tuberville said. “We’ve got to close our borders, protect American jobs, stop illegal drugs, and block terrorists from sneaking into our country.”

That doesn’t sound like someone who is pushing for amnesty and it definitely doesn’t sound like someone who is opposed to President Trump’s efforts to fight illegal immigration. But pro-Sessions media is scared. The latest poll shows Tuberville within the margin of error against Sessions. Assuming there’s a runoff, Tuberville is poised to take more of the voters who still remember that Jeff Sessions set the stage for the Mueller investigation by recusing himself immediately after taking over the Department of Justice. It was a cowardly, self-serving move that caused the President and this nation two years of grief.

We need courage in DC. We need conservatives willing to address problems and help push forward President Trump’s agenda. We need people to call out anyone, including the President, when there are promises to be kept. We need Tommy Tuberville.

