Atlanta, GA – While liberal billionaire presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg spends millions buying off politicians in Georgia, Democrat Senate candidates remain silent on his overt efforts to curry favor from their party’s leaders.

This morning, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that State Senator Jen Jordan has endorsed Bloomberg, citing his ‘money’ and ‘investment in infrastructure’. This comes days after Bloomberg secured the endorsement of Congresswoman Lucy McBath, who received $4.5 million from Bloomberg’s super PAC during her 2018 campaign. Bloomberg also recently held an event with the failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose organization accepted a $5 million check from Bloomberg.

But while some on the left have raised concerns about Bloomberg’s racially charged comments, troubling history with women, and controversial record as New York City Mayor, none of the Democrat candidates running for Senate in Georgia have expressed their views on his actions. With Bloomberg spending millions to buy support from Democrat politicians across the state, they cannot remain silent.

Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson, Sara Riggs Amico, Raphael Warnock, and Matt Lieberman owe voters an answer. Do they take issue with Mike Bloomberg’s overt efforts to buy the Georgia Democrat Party? Or will they speak out against his activities?

