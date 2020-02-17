Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s sweeping measure to ban ‘assault weapons’ and ‘high capacity magazines’ was defeated in the state senate’s Judiciary Committee this morning. Four Democrats voted with all of the Republican’s on the committee to reject the legislation.

The report from the Associated Press noted that:

Senators voted to shelve the bill for the year and ask the state crime commission to study the issue, an outcome that drew cheers from a committee room packed with gun advocates. Four moderate Democrats joined Republicans in Monday’s committee vote, rejecting legislation that would have prohibited the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and banned the possession of magazines that hold more than 12 rounds.

It was only a few weeks ago on January 20, 2020 that a record number of pro-liberty demonstrators flooded the streets of Richmond, Virginia, voicing their opposition to these draconian measures against freedom. Demonstrators sporting ‘Guns SAVE Lives’ stickers cheered the defeat of the ban, a measure that threatened to rip the state apart.

The sponsor of HB961 , Delegate Mark Levine, wanted to limit everyone’s unalienable human rights by defining an “Assault Weapon” based on how a gun can held. This could essentially designate any gun as an “Assault Weapon”, opening the door to the banning of all guns known to mankind.

