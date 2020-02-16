Former Trump campaign CEO and White House Adviser Steve Bannon is buying into the media talking point that Matt Drudge’s report on a rumored Bloomberg-Clinton may be accurate. As our EIC noted this morning, we believe this report is a smokescreen to hide the real bombshell about Bloomberg regarding his long-term problem with women.

But like so many Republicans today, Bannon is hopeful the reports are true. There is nothing more appealing to Trump supporters than having another few months to attack Hillary Clinton. They’ve been attacking her for years, even after she lost the 2016 election. To make it worse, Bannon predicted Clinton would be back in the mix, so he is incentivized to hope that it’s true.

There will be no Bloomberg-Clinton ticket. Everything else Bannon told Fox Business host Maria Bartolomo is accurate. Bloomberg does have a vendetta against President Trump and will spend billions to try to defeat him.

American Conservative Movement

