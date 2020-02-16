As someone who has never taken an interest in the fashion world, Peter Nygård has never been on my radar. The Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul is one of the richest men in Canada, accumulating a vast empire that includes a residence in the Bahamas where he allegedly lured, drugged, and viciously raped young girls.

At least ten have filed a lawsuit against him with hideous accusations that include sexual fetishes too disgusting to print. If the accusations are true, he has a lust for teen girls around 15-years-old, an arrangement with law enforcement in the Bahamas to keep his secrets, and powerful friends who would come to his island paradise to potentially engage in their own sick fantasies, though nobody else is implicated in the lawsuits.

The Duke of York is alleged to have stayed at the home of a fashion tycoon accused of raping teenagers as young as 14 https://t.co/WjZOBvl3PO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 15, 2020

An island escape. Powerful friends. Young girls accusing him of rape. The parallels between Peter Nygård and Jeffrey Epstein are striking. And like Epstein, Nygård has eluded justice for decades. Will this new set of lawsuits change that?

