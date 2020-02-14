Passengers who have been stuck on a cruise ship for two weeks have finally found a safe harbor allowing them to disembark. Nearly 1500 people aboard the MS Westerdam had been turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines and the U.S. territory of Guam before being allowed to touch land in Cambodia.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen greeted passengers as they left the ship.

Nothing to fear, we are all about peace and love: #Cambodian PM Hun Sen personally welcomes passengers of #Westerdam, the cruise ship earlier turned away by Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Guam. #coronavirus pic cr Hun Sen's FB page pic.twitter.com/HXlRiY56qT — Tan Hui Yee (@Tan_Hui_Yee) February 14, 2020

“How wonderful it is to be here. Thank you very much to the prime minister. He has a wonderful heart,” said Anna Marie Melon, from Queensland, Australia. “I’m very excited (to be here),” she said as she waved a rose Hun Sen handed to her.

Even the contested numbers coming out of China are terrifying as 55,748 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by China with 1,380 deaths. The most populous nation in the world is being crippled by the coronavirus with ripples spreading worldwide. There are 15 confirmed cases in the United States.

20 of the passengers of the MS Westerdam were tested with none returning positive. The shunning of the cruiseliner began after a February 1 stop in Hong Kong where one person has died from the disease.

For now, concerns over these passengers is minimal but all of them will be tested before they leave the Asian nation. This virus has spread so quickly and easily that most countries are taking no chances of even a single new infection coming to their lands.

