Last Friday was Lt. Col. Allen West’s 59th birthday, but he didn’t go on Governor Mike Huckabee’s show to eat cake. There’s a nation that still needs protection from the onslaught of radical progressive Democrats trying to take it down and these two patriots were all business to discuss the issues at hand.

West, who is running for Texas GOP Chair (with our unabashed endorsement), discussed why conservatism is finally starting to take hold among African-Americans in this country. Nevertheless, there are threats to the republic as Democrats continue to make strides in traditionally red states, including Texas itself.

Huckabee asked about West’s perspective as a military man and how the Trump administration has benefited our men and women of the armed services in his three+ years in office. West commended the President, noting that he has a nephew who said there were “light years difference” between the eight years of the Obama administration and President Trump’s first term.

Perhaps the most striking insight West provided was in regards to the Black vote for President Trump. Huckabee noted that in 2016, candidate Trump was able to get 8% of the Black vote. But his poll numbers among African-Americans continues to rise. Then, West made a bold prediction.

“I predict that President Trump will get 20%-25% in the November election from the Black community.”

Between historically low unemployment and increased prosperity across the board, President Trump is gaining support from African-Americans that Republicans haven’t seen in decades. Lt. Col. Allen West and Gov. Mike Huckabee will help him win.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.