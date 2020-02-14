If anyone should have a grudge against the Deep State, it’s George Papadopoulos. The former Trump campaign adviser and current candidate for CA-25 was jailed for trumped up charges by the Deep State, so one might imagine news that former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe will not face charges would get Papadopoulos upset. He isn’t. In fact, he’s hopeful and has advice for other patriots who are angry over the move.

“Be patient,” he said on Twitter.

The errand boys like McCabe were never the target. Brennan was running this with Clapper. Be patient. Case is being built around them with the lower level grunts like Alexander Downer and others having already been interviewed. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) February 15, 2020

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are the real targets of ongoing Department of Justice investigations in Spygate and other nefarious activities leading up to and following the 2016 election, according to Papadopoulos. They were the ringleaders within the Obama administration who orchestrated the events that led to the charges against Papadopoulos, General Michael Flynn, and others involved in the Trump campaign and early administration.

Conservatives have been sounding off on Twitter after reports that McCabe was not getting charged.

.@GenFlynn’s life was destroyed over a voluntary conversation with dirty FBI agents ordered to frame him by McCabe. McCabe breaks the exact same law for which he’s criminally referred by DOJ’s own IG; he gets a pass and airtime. Justice is dead in America — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 14, 2020

This is the pool of grand jurors that Andrew McCabe was faced with 90% of DC voted for Hillary – less than 5% for President Trump It would be completely unsurprising if a grand jury refused to indict McCabe for crimes done in service of removing Trump pic.twitter.com/wXdIZJQqpV — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) February 14, 2020

So was Andrew McCabe…until he wasn't https://t.co/Q3zKDkBaQk — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 14, 2020

FBI still hiding Andrew McCabe's text messages. Director Wray? https://t.co/XT9lsrjX5z — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 15, 2020

McCabe – lied to the FBI (he admitted this). Flynn – lied to the FBI (supposedly). Showing that two defendants are similarly-situated and treated differently isn't Whataboutism, it's literally the fundamental way lawyers are trained to think about the law. Socratic Method! — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 14, 2020

Some have suggested McCabe may be a cooperating witness against the higher Deep State players, but that doesn’t seem likely considering his attitude following the no-charges report. The CNN contributor has been gloating and even indignant about the investigation itself. That’s not how cooperating witnesses act.

But what if he wasn’t really a major player? Or what if his involvement in the investigations into bigger fish has already concluded? If U.S. Attorney John Durham received all the information he needed from McCabe and doesn’t need his future testimony, this move to announce no charges makes perfect sense.

Papadopoulos’ book, “Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump,” focuses on the wide-ranging conspiracy against those in the Deep State who tried to subvert President Trump in the past and who are continuing their campaign to bring him down.

As much as the news about McCabe rankles patriots who are seeking long-overdue justice, it’s heartening to see Papadopoulos point at bigger fish who may be caught in the net. If Clapper and/or Brennan are charged, McCabe will be a bad memory.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.