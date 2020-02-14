When Michael Avenatti was unknown to all Jeopardy! contestants in a show that aired in November, 2019, the beleaguered former attorney took offense. He singled out 32-game champion James Holzhauer, who seemed to know so much about everything, and highlighted other questions the champion had missed.

Wow. I’m honestly surprised none of the contestants buzzed in. pic.twitter.com/L7UFeVtwtR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 15, 2019

Ben Affleck

Jane Fonda

Gerald Ford

Pulp Fiction

24 Hours of Le Mans (c’mon man)

Iowa

Michael Avenatti What are answers that James Holzhauer didn’t know on Jeopardy? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 15, 2019

Today, Avenatti was convicted of multiple charges stemming from his attempts to blackmail Nike. He has been all over the news as word of a potentially long jail term circulated with reminders that Avenatti still faces other charges. Holzhauer landed an epic burn on Twitter as a result.

Good news! I learned your name today! https://t.co/ofDVqF74Oe — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) February 14, 2020

For now, Avenatti’s fame will continue to be widespread. But eventually he will be forgotten by future Jeopardy! champions like James Holzhauer as his stay in a federal penitentiary will finally remove him from the public eye.

