Billionaire presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is attempting to revamp his image. His racist tendencies have been known for a while, but a recently released video of a speech he delivered in 2015 defending stop-and-frisk has many people of color wondering if he’s actually remorseful of his past indiscretions.

His solutions:

An insincere press release sort of apologizing, but not really

Attacks on President Trump basically saying “he’s more racist than me”

Focus on immigration policies to demonstrate he’s not racist anymore

A campaign promoting endorsements from people of color who can vouch for him as no longer being as racist as he was in the past

Trump took away millions of peoples’ freedom to unite with their families, travel freely between home & school, or support our economy. We can protect our borders AND welcome immigrants, who make our country stronger. Travel bans are un-American, and on my watch we'll end them. pic.twitter.com/rOuhj5M5Aq — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 10, 2020

We can’t have a president who runs the country on fear and hate. Trump’s idea of leadership is to push people apart. He has no regard for people like Audra Tellez. She's a hardworking mother of two, and represents the very best things about what it means to be an American. pic.twitter.com/o4s9LsRIb2 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 10, 2020

Donald Trump has vilified Latino immigrants — even though they’re the very people who make our country great. We need a president who celebrates immigrants. pic.twitter.com/X1ViA2Jw1H — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 10, 2020

One of Luis Acosta's earliest memories is crossing the US/Mexico border as a child. When he learned about his undocumented status in high school, his world was shattered — but DACA changed his life. As president, I'll protect Dreamers & create an earned pathway to citizenship. pic.twitter.com/bLBLJfx17P — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 11, 2020

The America I know welcomes the world. Trump's America is not that America. But, we can turn the page on this shameful chapter in our country's history. Together, we can fix our broken immigration system once and for all. pic.twitter.com/jNiTSZsKSw — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 11, 2020

I have apologized for taking too long to understand the impact of stop and frisk on Black and Latino communities. I inherited stop and frisk. In an effort to stop gun violence, it was overused. I cut it back by 95%. I should have cut it back sooner. https://t.co/nj2hBJcQP6 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 11, 2020

It’s great to be kicking things off in Winston-Salem, NC. We’re making three stops in North Carolina today, where early voting is starting. This is a battleground state. Not only will we win here on Super Tuesday, we’ll win here in November. pic.twitter.com/wnEq4TZHWP — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

It’s important to note that his campaign’s strategy is not to change the subject, but to drown it out with positive pro-Bloomberg perspectives from people of color. It’s the more expensive strategy than simply trying to move on and redirect focus on other issues, but when you have somewhere north of $60 billion behind you, being costlier isn’t a deterrent.

As I noted on Twitter, Bloomberg’s history demonstrates he has a lot to overcome if he wants to earn the minority vote:

Mike Bloomberg is the most anti-minority candidate to run since David Duke. https://t.co/fXotf5OxPA — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 13, 2020

Bloomberg isn’t trying to win back those he lost over his racism. He’s trying to flood the airwaves so he’s seen by those who aren’t aware of his past. His strategy is to play on the voters’ ignorance. It’s a strategy that just might get him the nomination.

