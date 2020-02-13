Impeachment is over. Except it isn’t. Eric Ciaramella, the alleged whistleblower behind the Ukraine scandal that led to impeachment and acquittal of President Trump, has not testified on Capitol Hill. As far as we know, he hasn’t been questioned by the Department of Justice on this affair, though it is assumed he was questioned by Robert Mueller’s team about Russian election interference, another hoax in which he was directly involved.

Until he does testify, he will be the albatross hung about the necks of Democrats, most notably House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff. Until he testifies and explains the circumstances behind his multiple attempts to take down the President since before he was even elected, Republicans such as ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes and Senator Rand Paul will not let this go.

Nor should they.

Americans need to know why there’s so much secrecy surrounding Ciaramella’s activities. We’re told that it’s because he may or may not be the whistleblower, but anonymity is not a provision mandated by whistleblower protection laws. It’s telling that the secrecy is widespread even outside of Washington DC. Mainstream media outlets have forbidden his name from being uttered on their shows or in their articles with the Washington Examiner and Real Clear Investigations being the only major news outlets willing to even print his name. Facebook and YouTube have hard-bans on his name; their algorithms seek out and destroy all mentions of him and have threatened to ban pages and channels that do so, including us.

The fact that his name is the worst-kept secret in DC since Mike Bloomberg’s racism tells us two things. First, it means there’s much more to be learned from him than what’s on the whistleblower complaint. Second, there are other powerful people such as Schiff (whose office the whistleblower contacted before the complaint was filed) and Joe Biden who may be implicated by whatever the whistleblower is forced to reveal under sworn testimony.

This story isn’t going away. Sure, it takes breaks. It has to with so few news outlets willing to cover him. But as long as Republicans on Capitol Hill keep pressing and brave news outlets keep bringing him up, this is going to stick to Democrats like the stench from San Francisco’s feces-filled streets.

Knowing this, the left is still hell-bent on keeping him out of the news and out of the public eye. Whatever he knows, it must be damning. Whatever he might say, the Democrats seem willing to do legality-backflips and exert every ounce of control they have over media companies to keep his words from seeing the light of day. This is why it’s imperative that we all keep pushing. Whatever Ciaramella has hidden in his closet, it has a lot of powerful people terrified.

It’s time to attack this from multiple angles. The Department of Justice must get involved if Inspector General Michael Atkinson does not comply by Friday with Nunes’ request for information regarding the questionable circumstances surrounding the whistleblower’s complaint. Hopefully, an investigation is already quietly underway.

It’s telling that Democrats and their mainstream media puppets are unwilling to even utter Eric Ciaramella’s name. Devin Nunes, Rand Paul, and other Republicans on Capitol Hill must keep pushing until whatever Ciaramella is hiding is revealed.

