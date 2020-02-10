To uncover the actors behind the Equifax theft, a broad and multinational investigative team led by the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office tracked the crime’s digital breadcrumbs back to the four co-conspirators-who allegedly used servers in multiple countries and approximately 40 different IP addresses to disguise the origin of the attack.

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said today’s announcement is ‘a testament to the hard work and determination of everyone involved in this investigation.’

Bowdich also said that although these types of breaches have become disturbingly common, businesses cannot become complacent about protecting data and consumers. ‘And as American citizens, we cannot be complacent about protecting our sensitive personal data,’ Bowdich emphasized. ‘We in law enforcement will not let hackers off the hook just because they’re halfway around the world. We’ve got to do everything we can to keep people safe, secure, and confident online.’

You can find additional information about the Equifax data breach through the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/equifax.

Learn more about protecting your personal and business systems and reporting cyber-enabled crime at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

