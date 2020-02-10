It was a horrific tragedy made for media coverage, a mass shooter live-streaming the attack on social media killing 26 people and wounding 57 more. After which he holed up for 16 hours before he has fatally shot by police sharpshooters.

The national socialist media provided the perfunctory coverage of a breaking news story and then dropped it like a hot potato. Why?

Compare this to the mass murder in Christchurch, New Zealand. That brought about wall to wall coverage for weeks on end. Both were stunningly similar with the mass murderer killing and wounding scores of innocent people with the liberty grabber left’s favorite boogie man: an assault weapon.

Tragedy tailor made for television

The media usually jumps at a chance to take up several news cycles with their cause célèbre: gun violence. However in this case the story has essentially dropped from the headlines. Gone were the hours and hours of breathless coverage by news readers, pontificating on ‘the easy access to guns’ and incessant calls to do something – anything – about ‘gun violence’.

There are two very good reasons why we didn’t see the usual obsessive coverage:

The attack took place overseas, invalidating the ‘US has a unique problem with gun violence’ narrative.

The mass murderer was a soldier, negating the liberty control will solve the problem narrative.

Destroying the false narrative that the US has a unique problem with gun violence.

Liberty grabber leftist can’t get enough airtime parroting the ‘unique problem’ talking point. Except that it’s not a ‘unique’ problem as exemplified by this recent example, or the tragedy in New Zealand.

Had this taken place in the states under different circumstances, the coverage would have been unending. Leftists always strive to exploit other people’s pain for their political gain.

This would have been catnip for liberty grabbers such as billionaire Mike Bloomberg. He would have bought coverage of himself sorrowfully pontificating about the easy access to guns. Within hours he would have blanketed the airwaves with commercials about how depriving the people of their means of self-defense will somehow protect them.

Eviscerating the ‘easy access to guns’ narrative since the murderer was a soldier.

Similarly, any admonishments for even more control over our liberty would have been negated since the mass murderer would be unaffected by these kinds of measures. As reported on Ammoland:

<noscript><iframe title="“Thailand Mall Shooter Broke Every Law Democrats Say We Need in U.S.” — AmmoLand.com" class="wp-embedded-content" sandbox="allow-scripts" security="restricted" style="position: absolute; clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px);" src="https://www.ammoland.com/2020/02/thailand-mall-shooter-broke-every-law-democrats-say-we-need-in-u-s/embed/#?secret=u7FbrsRpHt" data-secret="u7FbrsRpHt" width="500" height="282" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

This also points up the problem that the liberty grabber left can never attain their gun free fantasy world because the government, criminals and leftists will always have guns. So even trying to take them from their political opposition is a fool’s errand.

The bottom line: The left only cares about tragedy when they can use to their advantage

Had this tragedy taken place in the states or by someone who doesn’t automatically have access to guns, the liberty grabber left would have been all over this story. They would be trying to exploit every advantage of other people’s pain for their political gain.

However, since the perpetrator was provided with a government gun, and since it took place overseas, it destroyed two leftist talking points in one fell swoop. This is why they barely mentioned it in lieu of other propaganda points they had to make.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.