Racism is real. It exists in the actions of many and the hearts of many more. It exists in some Kansas City Chiefs fans. It also exists in some San Francisco 49ers fans. In fact, it exists in some fans of ever major sports team in the world. The problem is, mainstream media types like NBC and social justice warriors across the land have their selective outrage misplaced if they believe Chiefs’ fans are any more likely to be racist than any other fans.

An article that preceded last night’s Super Bowl made several absurd assertions about Chiefs fans, particularly the common use of “war paint,” the infamous Tomahawk Chop, and the beating of faux-Native American drums. They went so far as to call the practices of Chiefs fans “the last form of traditional American racism that people of every color and creed will rush to support and defend.”

NBC already attacking the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans' “racism.” Pathetic. https://t.co/Q3FdvxUNo9 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 3, 2020

This is a side-effect of the Cultural Marxism rising in America that vilifies anyone, particularly Caucasians, who engages in activities that are deemed to be inappropriate examples of cultural appropriation. It’s why any practice that does not keep people, particularly Caucasians, within their acceptable cultural lanes is to be considered racist and beyond the pale.

Here’s the problem that has been present since the beginning of this selective-outrage debacle that has engulfed our society in recent years. There’s a huge difference between actions meant to mock or intimidate and actions with no ill-intent. Chiefs fans aren’t donning Native American headdresses to mock Native Americans. It’s more akin to cosplay that allows people to express pride in an entertaining way. It’s supportive of the Chiefs as a team, not mocking or intimidating Native Americans.

This is not like Justin Trudeau or Ralph Northam donning blackface because the intent is completely different. The radical progressive politicians were mocking Black people. Chiefs fans are embracing a fictionalized (yes, mascots are a variation of fiction) adaptation of a culture they chose to embrace as part of the region’s heritage and history. By no means am I suggesting the Chiefs are honoring Native Americans, but they’re definitely not disparaging them, either. The Tomahawk Chop and other various activities engaged in by Chiefs fans are not representative of the culture they’re depicting. It’s part of the nature of fandom in general. It is not an expression of “traditional American racism.”

It’s a fool’s errand to try to convince progressives that Chiefs fans are not inherently racist because of their team’s mascot. They will be offended by whatever is deemed offensive by their Cultural Marxist ringleaders. Nevertheless, we’ll keep pointing out the truth.

