In 2016, the Democratic National Committee did everything they could to win the election for Hillary Clinton. They began this mission long before the nomination had been secured. In fact, some can argue that if the DNC hadn’t interfered, Bernie Sanders would have been their nominee.

Clinton may have been replaced by Joe Biden or Michael Bloomberg and Sanders may have some competition in the radical progressive lane, but the basic storyline remains the same. They “unbiased” leadership of the Democratic Party may or may not have chosen who they want to win, but they’re still acting as if they want Sanders to lose. They’ve even gone so far as to engage their propaganda division—mainstream media in general and CNN in particular—to try to take Sanders out. They had hoped to keep their media powder dry for much longer, but the threat of a Sanders nomination is looming so they’re trying to kill it in its infancy.

As Iowans prepare to caucus tonight, the DNC is actively attempting to influence the vote. You can see some of this influence in the properly-timed display of headline-grabbing outrage from John Kerry and the not-so-subtle scrapping of the CNN-Des Moines Register “gold standard” Iowa poll. But most of it is happening on the back end as DNC operatives frantically contact potential Iowa caucus leaders—king-makers at caucuses who persuade others to side with (or against) particular candidates—in an effort to prevent their worst-case-scenario.

If Bernie Sanders wins handily in Iowa and New Hampshire, even a strong victory in South Carolina may not be enough to make Biden viable ahead of Super Tuesday. The reason is straight-forward: Big win early by Sanders will give him an insurmountable money lead going into the all-important March 3 matchups.

But the DNC won’t score a victory if Sanders doesn’t win in Iowa. Since he’s expected to do very well, any result that isn’t an unambiguous victory will be seen as the DNC’s hands robbing the cookie jar. They will be blamed by Sanders supporters and possibly even the Sanders campaign. Mainstream media will try to hide the outrage from the hyper-leftist Democratic base, but they won’t be able to keep the lid on it completely. It’s an unlikely scenario; at this point it seems almost certain Sanders will get big wins in the first caucus and first primary. But if it comes to pass, the cries of foul will be deafening.

The DNC has put themselves in a lose-lose situation with Iowa and beyond. It’s a situation from which they cannot recover. Nobody knows for sure who’s going to win in Iowa, but the only guaranteed losers are the DNC and Tom Steyer.

