It’s taboo for mainstream media types like CNN’s Jake Tapper to utter the words “Eric Ciaramella,” the man who is almost certainly the Ukrainian whistleblower. He is like Voldemort, “He Who Must Not Be Named,” and therefore anyone in power who does so is condemned by mainstream media as somehow doing something… wrong.

Tapper took to Twitter to call out a “Trump campaign official” who retweeted a news report about Ciaramella. That official was Matt Wolking, the Deputy Director of Communications – Rapid Response for the Trump campaign. He had retweeted a post by Real Clear Investigations’ Paul Sperry, the man who virtually confirmed Ciaramella as the whistleblower in October. Was Wolking upset about being called out by Tapper. Not really. Instead, he was annoyed the CNN front man didn’t mention him by name.

So?

At me next time pleasehttps://t.co/nG45aiKNKC — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 29, 2020

Of course Wolking isn’t concerned about being named. Why should he be? There are certain protections offered to whistleblowers, but anonymity isn’t one of them. The media and Democrats have fabricated a façade of protection upon which they breathlessly protect his identity as if (1) there is anyone in DC or newsrooms who aren’t aware of it already, and (2) his life will be in danger if his identity is further revealed.

These are both false assertions. The real reason they do not want Ciaramella’s name mentioned or his history attached to impeachment is because doing so would tarnish the predication for their entire impeachment gambit. As I noted last October:

The sheer fact the alleged whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, had attempted on multiple occasions to frame the President is enough to destroy the entire impeachment narrative. This is the boy who cried wolf every chance he got.

Tapper’s Twitter report is funny because it belies the reality of Ciaramella’s situation. Whistleblower laws invariably protect the whistleblower from retaliation by those for whom he’s blowing the whistle. In other words, he can’t be fired from the CIA by the administration. In fact, he can’t be demoted, transferred against his wishes, or told he can’t get a cup of coffee before entering a meeting. But the only instance in which anonymity is protected is if it’s necessary to prevent retaliation. Considering he’s in the “Deep State” hub of the CIA, knowledge that he’s the whistleblower among his peers will bring him no harm. Besides, they already know.

This is serious stuff, Jake. Wait, no it isn't. (whistleblowers are granted protection from retaliation, not an expectation of anonymity) — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 29, 2020

Jake Tapper and the rest of his progressive media cabal love to virtue-signal about mentions of Eric Ciaramella’s name. But he’s an intricate part of impeachment and the 3+ years-long soft coup of the President. Matt Wolking is completely justified to name him.

