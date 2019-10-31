Connect with us

Media

Mainstream media goes radio-silent on alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella

Published

1 hour ago

on

Eric Ciaramella

Yesterday’s report that CIA operative Eric Ciaramella is almost certainly the Ukraine whistleblower has not been covered by mainstream media. Nothing. Do a search for his name on any of the major players’ websites, whether it’s NY Times, CNN, MSNBC, ABC News, Washington Post, or any of the others and you’ll find… nothing. Internally, I’m sure they’re claiming some attachment to journalistic responsibility to not out a whistleblower even after they all reported bits and pieces of information about him in the past. But the real reason they’re not reporting about him is obvious. He negates the entire impeachment narrative after proving to be an anti-Trump partisan hack who has been gunning for the President since before the 2016 election.

These outlets will hide behind “integrity” and maybe even throw safety concerns into the mix. They’ll say it’s unconfirmed, though the lawyer for the whistleblower essentially confirmed his identity by omission. It’s not 100% certain that a non-denial can be construed as confirmation, but his subsequent statements make it seem as if he’s scolding people for outing his client.

Media has acted on much less evidence than what has been accumulated against Ciaramella, but they will ignore him for as long as possible, perhaps indefinitely if he and his lawyer are able to bury his identity deep enough. They aren’t ignoring him for the reasons they claim. They’ll ignore him because the more we learn about him, the less credibility he has as a whistleblower.

First, he’s done this before. In fact, he was fired from the National Security Council for leaking information from the White House in his early attempts to take down President Trump.

Second, his allegiances are clearly aligned with Democrats, and not just any Democrats. His attachments to Joe Biden, Susan Rice, John Brennan, Adam Schiff, and other outwardly anti-Trump political figures makes his second- and third-hand accounts dubious.

Lastly, he has been unambiguously involved in multiple attempts by others to take down the President, including Spygate, the Mueller investigation, and now with Ukraine.

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

All of this adds up to a clearly manufactured impeachment brought to light by a partisan operative and perpetuated by a “Deep State” bent on taking down President Trump before the 2020 election. They see the writing on the wall. None of the Democratic candidates have what it takes to mount a serious campaign against such a successful President, so the Democrats have gone with a radical plan that has been in the works for a long time.

The last name you’ll hear from mainstream media is Eric Ciaramella’s, not because they’re practicing a sudden surge of integrity but because he is the least credible whistleblower in American history. But the people will know. We’ll ring this bell as long as it takes.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

Related Topics:
Whatfinger
Subscribe by Email

Social Injustice

Facebook

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

Social Injustice

Trending