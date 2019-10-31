Mainstream media goes radio-silent on alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella

Yesterday’s report that CIA operative Eric Ciaramella is almost certainly the Ukraine whistleblower has not been covered by mainstream media. Nothing. Do a search for his name on any of the major players’ websites, whether it’s NY Times, CNN, MSNBC, ABC News, Washington Post, or any of the others and you’ll find… nothing. Internally, I’m sure they’re claiming some attachment to journalistic responsibility to not out a whistleblower even after they all reported bits and pieces of information about him in the past. But the real reason they’re not reporting about him is obvious. He negates the entire impeachment narrative after proving to be an anti-Trump partisan hack who has been gunning for the President since before the 2016 election.

These outlets will hide behind “integrity” and maybe even throw safety concerns into the mix. They’ll say it’s unconfirmed, though the lawyer for the whistleblower essentially confirmed his identity by omission. It’s not 100% certain that a non-denial can be construed as confirmation, but his subsequent statements make it seem as if he’s scolding people for outing his client.

BREAKING: In statement, whistleblower's lawyer Mark Zaid declines to deny RealClearInvestigations report (below) that Eric Ciaramella is his client, but complains publishing his name "is at the pinnacle of irresponsibility and is intentionally reckless."https://t.co/ouFsM3CUHA — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 31, 2019

Media has acted on much less evidence than what has been accumulated against Ciaramella, but they will ignore him for as long as possible, perhaps indefinitely if he and his lawyer are able to bury his identity deep enough. They aren’t ignoring him for the reasons they claim. They’ll ignore him because the more we learn about him, the less credibility he has as a whistleblower.

First, he’s done this before. In fact, he was fired from the National Security Council for leaking information from the White House in his early attempts to take down President Trump.

Second, his allegiances are clearly aligned with Democrats, and not just any Democrats. His attachments to Joe Biden, Susan Rice, John Brennan, Adam Schiff, and other outwardly anti-Trump political figures makes his second- and third-hand accounts dubious.

Lastly, he has been unambiguously involved in multiple attempts by others to take down the President, including Spygate, the Mueller investigation, and now with Ukraine.

Eric Ciaramella worked for John Brennan. He has close ties to Biden. He’s a Deep State hit man. No wonder Pelosi doesn’t want us to publicize the guy’s name and background https://t.co/OeBOXShibt — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 31, 2019

Eric Ciaramella also needs to testify under oath why he invited a rep for Ukrainian oligarch and Clinton Foundation donor Victor Pinchuk to the White House the same day that oligarch’s representative met with Steele dossier leaker David Kramer. https://t.co/BKRaSdPO3r — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 31, 2019

From 2017: “Mike Cernovich published an article …. described Eric Ciaramella … and alleged, with no evidence, that he was possibly responsible for high-level leaks.” lol at people today who ignored by big stories acting like they know anything.

https://t.co/cH0LMxJ52x — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 31, 2019

Since it seems like whistleblower #EricCiaramella has already been reburied by mainstream media, here's a reminder that his bias is so blatant, so thick, the Democrats no longer want him playing a role in impeachment. Their entire premise is obliterated by a boy who cried wolf. https://t.co/zR0E8vWf36 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 31, 2019

Your whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, worked for former President Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, John Brennan and attempted to frame President Donald Trump several times. Checkmate on your sham impeachment. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 31, 2019

MUST READ: The Complete List of DNC “Whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella’s Conflicts of Interests WILL SHOCK YOU! https://t.co/8mPLJlzSQr pic.twitter.com/EthoC5PfXT — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) October 31, 2019

HUGE! CIA "Whistleblower" Eric Ciaramella Worked with DNC Operative Alexandra Chalupa in Creation of Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax https://t.co/yT1QGuS6CW via @gatewaypundit — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 31, 2019

Reports claim that Adam Schiff’s “Whistleblower” is CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella This is someone who: Has “professional ties” to Joe Biden Worked in the Obama White House Was mentored by John Brennan & James Clapper This is NOT a whistleblower This is a Democrat operative — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 31, 2019

I'll take @MarkSZaidEsq non-denial as his confirmation that Ciaramella is the "whistleblower" and I'm thinking that the 'Pinnacle of irresponsibility' is with @AdamSchiff: Attorneys decline to confirm CIA officer Eric Ciaramella is whistleblower https://t.co/PLQ2tYCrlH — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) October 31, 2019

Adam Schiff has ENDED talks with counsel for the fake “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella regarding testifying in the impeachment farce he created. Schiff can try to hide him… But AG Barr should pay Eric a visit. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 1, 2019

Glad to see Rush talking about Eric Ciaramella. That’s C-I-A-R-A-M-E-L-L-A. He was Brennan’s confidential asset inside the White House. https://t.co/QWMpaKGZaG — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) November 1, 2019

All of this adds up to a clearly manufactured impeachment brought to light by a partisan operative and perpetuated by a “Deep State” bent on taking down President Trump before the 2020 election. They see the writing on the wall. None of the Democratic candidates have what it takes to mount a serious campaign against such a successful President, so the Democrats have gone with a radical plan that has been in the works for a long time.

The last name you’ll hear from mainstream media is Eric Ciaramella’s, not because they’re practicing a sudden surge of integrity but because he is the least credible whistleblower in American history. But the people will know. We’ll ring this bell as long as it takes.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.