Democrats have long asserted that President Trump was looking for political favors when he asked Ukraine to help investigate 2016 election interference and the Bidens’ dealings with Burisma. They even go so far as to say the President withheld aid to achieve his goal. But as Representative Mark Meadows points out, the evidence seems to show the Democrats are wrong about the President’s goals.

It is not contested that the President asked Ukraine for a favor. Even before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry, the President had ordered the transcript of his call with President Zelensky to be released. Oddly, many on the left still contend that the President has been hiding what he asked from Zelensky ever AFTER he released the transcript. He’s not hiding the fact that he asked for assistance. He’s been extremely forthcoming about it. Democrats have challenged his motivations, but Meadows points out facts that support the President’s claims.

This impeachment comes down to two possible ‘deliverables:’ one political, one about corruption. Democrats, without evidence, insist it was political. Trump says it was anti-corruption. Ukraine delivered no political investigations. But they DID pass anti-corruption measures. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 27, 2020

The President went after corruption that influenced our last election and threatened to influence the next. That’s part of his job as President, but the Democrats want him removed from office for it. As Meadows points out, which deliverable came through?

