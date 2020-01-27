There are two important things we’ve learned about former National Security Adviser John Bolton since a draft section of his upcoming book was leaked to the press:

Though these perspectives are commonly held by those who have worked with Bolton over the decades, it seems mainstream media is oblivious to them. They didn’t used to be. The evidence about Bolton that supports these premises came from left-leaning publications. But all is forgotten now that Bolton is the golden boy for Democrats and seems to be justification for Republicans like Senator Susan Collins to do side with them, as usual.

We know… 🔍 Mainstream media lies

🔍 Adam Schiff lies

🔍 John Bolton lies If @SenatorCollins (or any other Republican Senator) willfully sides with liars, they will be anathema to Republican voters and donors. Those who believe lies do so because they WANT to believe them. https://t.co/Wsj7uxGR8H — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 27, 2020

Calls for additional witnesses have hit a fever pitch following the Bolton leak, and Collins signaled it may be enough to push her over the edge when it a vote.

“From the beginning, I’ve said that in fairness to both parties the decision on whether or not to call witnesses should be made after both the House managers and the President’s attorneys have had the opportunity to present their cases. “I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial. “The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”

But there’s a major flaw in her thinking. If she is to believe the Bolton book strengthens the case to call him as a witness, she is acknowledging the credibility of the mainstream media sources who reported the leak, Democrats such as Adam Schiff who have promoted every negative aspect of the Ukraine affair, and John Bolton himself. All three have been demonstrated to be liars. Meanwhile, all of the actual evidence that is NOT a hearsay account points to the fact that the President did nothing wrong and the entire impeachment debacle is a partisan sham.

Her colleagues in the Senate understand this for the most part. Every Republican in the House and a handful or Democrats understood it as well. Whatever it is that’s motivating Collins and other Republican Senators who want more witnesses, we know for sure it’s not honesty or intellect.

Make no mistake. If Susan Collins and other Republican Senators vote for more witnesses in this partisan impeachment process, they are signaling to Republican voters and donors that they are Democrats who do not want our support.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.