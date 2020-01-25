I need to make a correction right from the offset. The relatively new art of expository apologetics isn’t Voddie Baucham’s, per se. It’s a Biblical understanding I believe has been inherent in the Bible all along and reinforced by our continued reading and prayer. Pastor Baucham merely gave it a name and started showing us how to recognize what it really is.

As always, I look more to the message rather than the messenger. I respect Baucham though I do not agree with everything he preaches. In fact, I don’t agree with anyone I’ve ever heard or read 100%. That’s the nature of Biblical interpretation. But what Baucham delivers in the video above and then in the four-part series below is a must-watch for all Christians, not just those who believe they are called to do apologetics regularly.

It’s a common perception that some are called to practice is and others are not. This isn’t true. We are all called to give a proper witness as they Bible tells us multiple times. The most commonly referenced verse that invokes the Greek word “apologia” from which the English word “apologetics” is derived is the verse that tells us all we need to know, namely 1 Peter 3:15:

But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear:

Watch the video above, and then if you want more details, watch the four-part series above.

As Christians, we are called to be ready always to give an answer to everyone who asks the reason for the hope that is in us. Voddie Baucham’s teachings go a long way to helping us prepare for such times.

<noscript><iframe title="E3 2017 | GS 1 | "Expository Apologetics: Part I" | Voddie Baucham" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/b3svqyyID8Q?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

<noscript><iframe title="E3 2017 | GS 3 | "Expository Apologetics: Part II" | Voddie Baucham" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EA-dzrXnPpY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

<noscript><iframe title="E3 2017 | GS 4 | "Expository Apologetics: Part III" | Voddie Baucham" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BIjagj4o4Dk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

<noscript><iframe title="E3 2017 | GS 5 | "Expository Apologetics: Part IV" | Voddie Baucham" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RoI3tdO2DG0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

