Facebook’s rules on political advertising demand transparency as much as possible on a site that thrives on its users’ personal transparency. This is why their service is free. Their product is… you. They use you to attract advertisers because they have the market cornered on massive personal user data.

Combine their need for advertising transparency with their massive amounts of data they have on us and we quickly see how the company can be so valuable for political campaigns. After all, politics is the exchange of and debate over ideas that are intended to take jurisdictions and constituencies down particular paths, so it makes sense that Facebook would allow advertisers to be very specific with their target audiences. Thanks to transparency in advertising, we now know Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez targets those who have an interest in Karl Marx.

AOC's people are using Facebook ads to target people who are interested in Karl Marx. Time to visit https://t.co/rXeLjMvNkd pic.twitter.com/LVgKtQRjDw — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) January 24, 2020

To be fair, this has not been independently corroborated. The original poster, Tom Woods, has a vested interest in promoting his free (and excellent) eBook titled “AOC is Wrong.” And this would be an extremely easy image to Photoshop into whatever anyone wanted it to say. Nevertheless, we are giving this post a high likelihood of being accurate because, let’s face it, AOC’s team would definitely target people interested in Karl Marx when they’re promoting her or her campaign fundraising.

AOC loves Marxists and Marxists love her because she’s one of them.

This may not be a blockbuster story by any means, but it’s definitely telling. The freshman Congresswoman has been the most prolific social media user on Capitol Hill since being sworn in just over a year ago. She even held some classes for her caucus to train them how to use social media more effectively. Experience from my past life owning a digital marketing company tells me that if I were running her social media and sought a friendly audience with the advertising, I’d target people with interests like “Karl Marx,” “American Communism,” “Socialism in America,” and “Modern Monetary Theory.”

There is a very specific type of American who can stomach the radical socialistic and communistic principles AOC espouses. Her target audience is limited to extreme Marxists. Unfortunately, their ranks are rising in America. They must be stopped.

