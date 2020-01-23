As Christians, we often get caught up in the politics of the faith. No, I don’t mean American politics or anything that’s happening in Washington DC. I mean the ongoing battle against heretical teaching that’s continuing to mislead so many Americans into walking down a dark path they’re told is a path towards the light.

Pastor Paul Washer is one who has been singled out for attacks. But here and now, any feelings we may have towards him, if any at all, should be dismissed for one hour as you listen to this exceptional sermon. It’s an important one that highlights one of American Christianity’s biggest problems: acceptance of the world.

It disturbs me when I see on one hand someone condemning abortion or premarital sex, then on the other hand they criticize calls to end pornography. I had plenty of rebukes for that article, and none of them were from people who claimed to be progressives. It was self-proclaimed Christian conservatives who took the most umbrage from that article.

We have learned to accept too much as a society, acknowledging rightfully that our sins are forgiven when we believe on our Lord and Savior and repent but then continuing on in our depraved ways. As true believers in Christ, we must not allow the world to take us away from our home in Him.

This sermon delivers the wake-up call that many of us need. Is faith about going to church on Sunday? No. We are to be Christians seven days a week without exception. We cannot put down our faith to play in this world, for we will be corrupted invariably.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.