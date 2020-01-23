As the trial for suspected 9/11 masterminds prepares to get underway next year, testimony is already being collected to help determine whether people like Khalid Sheikh Mohammed are guilty of initiating the worst terrorist even in U.S. history. One witness at Guantanamo Bay right now is James Mitchell, a psychologist credited with developing the “enhanced interrogation” techniques used during the war on terror.

Whether one agrees with Mitchell’s techniques or not, his testimony reveals that his motivations were sound. The people being tortured were actively engaged in attempting to kill Americans before they were captured and the techniques used to extract intelligence from them was warranted in Mitchell’s opinion.

Love this guy: “I’d get up today and do it again. I thought my moral duty to protect American lives outweighed the feelings of discomfort of terrorists who voluntarily took up arms against us. To me it just seemed like it would be dereliction of my moral responsibilities.” https://t.co/RQZ6IbjUwS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 23, 2020

Congress found the techniques to go overboard. They questioned the efficacy of their use. Many in the military frown on tactics such as waterboarding. But those who believe in them, like James Mitchell, believe they helped save American lives.

