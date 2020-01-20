Did the NY Times endorse someone from the far-left lane or the moderate lane in this election cycle? Yes. And they did so in a way that was so blatantly pandering to the entirety of the Democratic Party that it should be seen as an insult by both progressives and centrists in the party.

In a first for the publication, they chose to endorse two candidates: Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Their accompanying article does its best to pretend like their decision was not self-serving and strategic, but one does not have to be a pundit to realize their motivation was simply to not anger either side of their regular readership. It’s a move that is defined as both a hedging of their bets and a safety net to fall on in case either of their endorsements actually win the nomination. In other words, they didn’t want to make either side of the Democratic Party too angry now and they definitely do not want to get blamed for propelling one side or the other to a nomination that precedes a general election loss.

What this really tells us is they’re scared. They couldn’t commit to a lane any faster than Senator Kamala Harris, playing the same political chameleon games the failed candidate tried to play. Was she a progressive or a centrist? It all depending on the audience at the moment. The NY Times Editorial board took the same approach out of fear of making one side or the other upset that someone from their lane wasn’t picked.

It’s a microcosm of the division within the Democratic Party today. There are as many Democrats who are adamant about a radical getting the nomination as there are Democrats who fear a radical will propel President Trump to a second term. Conversely, there are as many people clinging to the Democratic Party of old as there are people who want nothing less than fundamental change in the party and the nation.

And through it all, President Trump enjoys historic unity within the Republican Party and a mandate that changed from Make America Great Again to Keep America Great. It’s a testament to the success of his first term, a success that the NY Times Editorial Board translated into total failure. The way the story is written, one would think the economy is in shambles, America is stuck in a half-dozen wars, and Antifa is the new Peace Corps. This is their saving grace among Democrats who will be displeased by their throwaway endorsements; at least they still hate President Trump, so their regular readers can agree on that, though few they may be.

They endorsed Warren for being the lesser-of-two radicals and they endorsed Klobuchar for being the only moderate without a fatal flaw. Doing so means they really aren’t sure who’s going to win so they might as well go with the safest bet in each lane. I cannot stress how weak and underwhelming this move is from a news outlet that once yielded so much power. Today, they’re a shell of The Gray Lady that cannot seem to reconcile their place in this new world. Their motto, “All the News That’s Fit to Print,” is indicative of their inability to stay true to the times. When was the last time you picked up a physical newspaper in which the news is printed?

Here’s a breakdown of their critiques of the candidates they didn’t endorse:

Bernie Sanders: Too rigid in his Marxism

Too rigid in his Marxism Joe Biden: Regressive policies that won’t make him more electable

Regressive policies that won’t make him more electable Pete Buttigieg: Too young, maybe next time

Too young, maybe next time Andrew Yang: Not enough experience, start smaller

Not enough experience, start smaller Michael Bloomberg: He didn’t take our interview

He didn’t take our interview Tom Steyer: Not mentioned at all for some reason

Not mentioned at all for some reason Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Steve Bullock, Michael Bennet, Deval Patrick, Jay Inslee: Mentioned for some reason

Mentioned for some reason Tulsi Gabbard: Not mentioned for obvious reasons

This was the most cowardly endorsement the NY Times has ever made. They’ve never taken both sides. Are they feeling the financial squeeze from President Trump’s attacks? Is the Democratic Party really that broken? Will their endorsement(s) mean anything?

American Conservative Movement

