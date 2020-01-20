Pop quiz: How many Americans have been injured or killed fighting in Ukraine against the Russians? If you answered “zero,” then you clearly haven’t bought into the Democrats’ impeachment narrative or mainstream media’s propaganda supporting that narrative. They want us to believe that the Ukraine-Biden incident is a matter of “national security” so grim that they had to rush through impeachment in the House only to hold the Articles for a month.

If none of that makes sense to you, it will be pleasing to hear that you’re not alone. Unfortunately, an oddly high number of Americans HAVE bought into the narrative that if President Trump is not removed from office by the Senate, then the nation’s security is at risk and Americans will die. In Ukraine. Or something.

Congressional candidate Lt. Col. (ret) Buzz Patterson had a reaction to that narrative that simplifies the issue. In short, he’s as confused by the narrative as the rest of us.

I’m scratching my head and I still can’t figure out how withholding military aid from Ukraine for a few weeks has ANYTHING to do with OUR national security. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (@BuzzPatterson) January 19, 2020

As a candidate in California’s 7th District in eastern Sacramento, one might wonder how a Republican can win. But the district isn’t like others in California metro areas where the Democrats have a stranglehold. CA-07 is a purple district in which the right Republican can unseat a Democrat. We’re very hopeful that Patterson is up to the task.

Unlike most congressional candidates, Patterson has actually lived in the White House before. He carried the “nuclear football” for President Clinton, accompanying him everywhere with the instant and final response to aggression against America. As an Air Force fighter pilot, he knows how to handle pressure. And as a stalwart conservative, he knows what America needs in order to continue improving in this new decade.

What CA-07 and Washington DC need is someone like Buzz Patterson who knows which direction we need to go and who understands how to handle the pressures of the job. He clearly understands the idiocy of this impeachment debacle as well.

