Ted Cruz offers Democrats a chance to prove they’re still patriotic Americans

The death of Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike by U.S. military forces on the order of President Trump last week should be as unambiguously positive for America as the killing of Osama bin Laden. In fact, one can argue Soleimani’s death was more consequential as he was still the driving force behind both militia opposition and state-funded terrorists working on behalf of Iran to kill Americans. Both bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of the Islamic State, were killed when their powers had already slipped away.

But appreciation of the death of Soleimani has proven to be much harder to find than it should be. Most Democrats and a handful of Republicans on Capitol Hill have expressed concerns over the killing of a man who was responsible for at least 603 American deaths and countless people across the Middle East. Why? For most Democrats, it’s all about politics. Unlike Republicans who universally supported the killing of bin Laden, Democrats view everything as partisan fodder. If President Trump makes any move at all, Democrats in DC will oppose it. As for the handful of Republicans opposed to it, their motivation is a leaning towards libertarian ideals of non-intervention. They want our military to never be engaged anywhere abroad at any time.

Senator Ted Cruz and 42 Republican cosponsors released a resolution praising the military and intelligence personnel involved in taking down Soleimani, as well as the President for ordering the strike.

Sen. Cruz Leads Resolution Praising Successful Mission to Eliminate Qasem Soleimani The resolution is modeled on a resolution unanimously supported by the U.S. Senate in 2011, after American forces killed Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. “At a time when partisanship and political differences threaten to divide us, President Trump and his administration should be commended for bringing an end to Qasem Soleimani, a terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people across the Middle East, including at least 603 American service members,” Sen. Cruz said. “Just as we did in 2011 following the killing of Bin Laden, it is my hope my colleagues in the Senate will come together once again to honor all those involved in this successful mission to defend America’s national security interests and eliminate a terrorist mastermind.”

Anyone who kills Americans and is actively working to kill more is a threat who needs to be removed by any means necessary. This used to be a stance just about everyone could agree on, including Democrats and Libertarians, for one simple reason: To do otherwise is to risk the future of our nation by putting our men and women abroad at risk. Soleimani made it clear he intended to have as much American blood on his hands as possible. How does anyone in Washington DC object to his killing?

This resolution, if brought to the floor, will give every Senator an opportunity to answer a simple question: Are the really patriotic Americans or do they put political expediency over patriotism? Democrats will likely demonstrate they are the partisan hacks they’ve become in recent years. As for Republicans who have voiced concern over the President’s order, they should be able to put down their qualms for just a moment and commend those who helped take down arguably the greatest threat to American security and American lives abroad.

Commendation for those who helped take down Osama bin Laden was universal in the Senate even though he was impotent at the time. Qasem Soleimani was a threat until the moment his life ended. Appreciation of his death should be universal as well.

