Democrats
President Trump: Radical Democrats are ‘stone cold crazy’
Those of us who are old enough to remember what the Democratic Party used to be like often scratch our collective heads over what it is today. Notions like socialism, open borders, single-payer healthcare, and supporting our enemies in Iran would have been anathema to the party less than two decades ago. They’ve changed, and not for the better.
Many of today’s Democrats are so far to the left, their policies align more with China than the Democratic Party of the 1990s. That’s why President Trump went after them hard at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio. He said, “Radical Democrats have never been more extreme than they are right now. They are stone cold crazy.”
The Democratic Party of old, the one the even private-citizen Trump often supported, is a distant memory. Even the old school Democrats are embracing the radical fringe of the party. Democratic voters of old are being left behind.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
President Trump: Radical Democrats are ‘stone cold crazy’
Allen West: To hold this nation, we must hold Texas
Gavin Newsom’s homelessness solution: Spend more on programs that only make the problem worse
Flag officer rage about Trump’s ‘failings’
Confirmed: Iran took down Ukrainian plane, likely by mistake
President Trump: Radical Democrats are ‘stone cold crazy’
Allen West: To hold this nation, we must hold Texas
President Trump to Iran: Let’s make a deal. Also, have more sanctions.
Mark Robinson: ‘Not one inch on the 2nd Amendment’
Nikki Haley: Democratic leadership, candidates ‘the only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani’
Mark Meadows reminds Nancy Pelosi she’s a hypocrite
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Trending
-
Conspiracy Theory2 days ago
Evidence points to Iran taking Ukrainian plane down and covering it up
-
Foreign Affairs19 hours ago
Confirmed: Iran took down Ukrainian plane, likely by mistake
-
Democrats3 days ago
TIME posts guide to help Democrats talk to their kids about Soleimani’s death. Seriously.
-
Guns and Crime3 days ago
Pardon Michael Flynn
-
Guns and Crime1 day ago
Child porn Tweet has people asking, ‘Is Paul Krugman a victim or a sicko?’
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
Iran is the big test. If there is no war, President Trump wins reelection easily.
-
Conspiracy Theory3 days ago
Why Eric Ciaramella should be an impeachment witness whether he’s the whistleblower or not
-
Guns and Crime3 days ago
Grassroots failure: 99.5% of money raised by March For Our Lives came from big donors