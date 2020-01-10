President Trump: Radical Democrats are ‘stone cold crazy’

Those of us who are old enough to remember what the Democratic Party used to be like often scratch our collective heads over what it is today. Notions like socialism, open borders, single-payer healthcare, and supporting our enemies in Iran would have been anathema to the party less than two decades ago. They’ve changed, and not for the better.

Many of today’s Democrats are so far to the left, their policies align more with China than the Democratic Party of the 1990s. That’s why President Trump went after them hard at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio. He said, “Radical Democrats have never been more extreme than they are right now. They are stone cold crazy.”

The Democratic Party of old, the one the even private-citizen Trump often supported, is a distant memory. Even the old school Democrats are embracing the radical fringe of the party. Democratic voters of old are being left behind.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.