The gun control narrative is failing and Shannon Watts is making it worse

The gun control debate thrives off the news cycle. In fact, there is no other major issue in America that is more driven by what does and doesn’t happen in the news than gun control. It’s an ebb and flow depending on the circumstances of the latest shooting and how heavily it was covered by mainstream media.

Sometimes, the narrative aligns with the gun control agenda, such as the rash of three mass shootings this summer that were so compelling, even many Republican lawmakers were seeing it as a potential opportunity to push universal background checks and red flag gun law incentives. It’s what people like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy want, but they wouldn’t go against the conservative base so blatantly unless they had enough widespread support. They came close to having it over the summer. Thankfully, conservatives spoke up and the issue died.

Recently, the narrative has aligned with the gun rights agenda, or more accurately, it failed to align with gun control. The shooting at NAS Pensacola was perpetrated by a foreign national who wasn’t supposed to have access to firearms on a Navy base that was essentially a gun-free zone. The circumstances were wrong across the board for the gun-grabbing agenda. But the real narrative-buster happened this weekend in White Settlement, Texas. In that tragic shooting, most of the myths about open- and concealed-carry, “good guys with a gun,” and the efficacy of waiting 7-22 minutes for law enforcement to arrive were debunked.

The shooter was a convicted felon who was not allowed to possess a firearm. The new law allowing firearms to be brought into churches and other vulnerable locations played an important role in preventing the tragedy from being much, much worse. One “good guy with a gun” took down the shooter quickly while several other “good guys with guns” were there to back him up. If nobody in the church had been armed and parishioners were forced to wait for law enforcement to arrive, there’s no telling how many people would have been murdered.

It’s an example that not only reinvigorates support in the 2nd Amendment but also deflates those pushing for its end. Moms Demand Action Founder Shannon Watts attempted to spin the narrative back towards gun control somehow being a good thing. Her effort was lacking and easily called out by many.

The gun control narrative is failing. Its failure is hastened by "leaders" like @shannonrwatts who sincerely believe the criminal who entered the church with a concealed shotgun TOTALLY only did so since Texas made it legal. Because, you know, criminals obey laws. Or something. https://t.co/eUYWdklpnB — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 31, 2019

You are a coward, Shannon. A “gun free zone” sign would’ve done nothing to protect parishioners from a crazed shooter yesterday. A sign would’ve saved ZERO lives. Armed parishioners saved COUNTLESS of lives. #FixIt https://t.co/oSoarYZjeW — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) December 30, 2019

The guy who wouldn’t obey the anti-murder laws would surely have obeyed a “no guns allowed in here” law… 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/9E6kn2KarR — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 30, 2019

Are you under the impression that the shooter had a respect for the law, Shannon? https://t.co/h9xjbmkFPR — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) December 30, 2019

Either her account was hacked by someone who wanted to make her look like a complete jackass and discredit her cause or we have a late but strong contender for dumbest tweet of the decade. https://t.co/t7kI8YLxFB — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 29, 2019

And thank heaven he did. Many lives were saved yesterday because of the actions of @GovAbbott, @KenPaxtonTX & @MattRinaldiTX & the #TXlege https://t.co/SXDzlMnpA9 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) December 30, 2019

It’s crystal clear that the new narrative she tried to spin was easily snuffed out by conservatives, but what about leftists? Did they read her message and think, “Right on, Shannon!”? Are they unable to see the obvious lunacy that a man willing to murder is not going to be obeying gun control laws or gun-free-zone signs? It is a stunning example of someone completely ignoring the fact that a gun owner’s right to defend himself and his congregation greatly mitigated the harm that could have been done to the people in that church.

The gun control narrative is failing right now and those who want guns completely out of reach of law abiding citizens are seeking answers. One of their most vocal leaders thought blaming those who allowed law abiding citizens to be armed in church was the best approach to spin the narrative. It was a complete failure, so spectacular that anyone with a brain will see through the contradiction. The question is whether or not those who are against guns in churches will recognize the contradicting narrative and embrace the truth.

It takes a complete detachment from reality to believe the law that clearly saved lives in a Texas church is somehow to blame for the criminal actions of a deranged shooter. To deny that a “good guy with a gun” saved lives is willful denial of the facts.

