The 30-second Trump campaign ad that every American needs to see

This Trump campaign ad from September is even more relevant today. Democrats have convoluted the impeachment debacle so much, many have forgotten that this is a political ploy to protect the real abuser of power: Joe Biden. Behind all do the hearsay witnesses and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to withhold Articles of Impeachment, there’s an underlying cause to all of this that must be remembered. Joe Biden abused power as Vice President to benefit his son. When President Trump rightly called on Ukraine to restart their investigation, Democrats turned to impeachment as their only tool to protect their nomination frontrunner.

I AM DRAINING THE SWAMP! pic.twitter.com/U7WxKrO6Kx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Many have already seen it. The President’s Tweet shows over 12 million views. But “many” is not enough. This needs to be shared far and wide among voters to cut through the false narrative Democrats and the media are pushing. They are doing their best to confuse the issue. This short video breaks it all down nicely.

The only chance Democrats have of winning in 2020 is to propagate lies. The best way to fight lies is to widely share the truth. In 30-seconds, the Trump campaign delivered the truth back in September. It’s time to get the word out again.

