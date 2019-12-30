Tim Pool: YouTube continues blocking ‘Eric Ciaramella’ mentions despite massive coverage

If you didn’t know CIA-analyst Eric Ciaramella is almost certainly the infamous Ukraine whistleblower, you likely get your news from CNN, Facebook, or YouTube. They’re the last three major media holdouts pretending like there’s some moral obligation to protect the identity of the whistleblower despite massive coverage from multiple credible sources and the President himself Tweeting out links that implicate Ciaramella.

Independent journalist Tim Pool of Timcast fame confirmed this with YouTube.

Youtube has confirmed to me that regardless of whether the president of the United States tweets out the name of a publicly relevant figure, or if major cable channels talk about the person, you are not allowed to say the name on Youtube Welcome to the dystopia — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 30, 2019

What many Americans and certain media outlets fail to understand is that whistleblower laws do not offer widespread protection of their anonymity. In the case of the Ukraine whistleblower who went through the DNI to file the complaint, the only people prohibited from revealing his identity are those in the Inspector General office. Politicians, journalists, and every other American who isn’t the Inspector General and doesn’t work in his office are allowed to reveal the whistleblower’s identity as long as doing so is not directly linked to reprisal from his employer.

Whistleblower laws are specifically intended to prevent retaliation from employers or fellow employees. Assuming Eric Ciaramella is, indeed, the whistleblower, he cannot be fired as a result of blowing the whistle. He could be fired for leaking sensitive information as he has done in the past, but the whistleblower complaint was done through proper channels and therefore doesn’t expose him to punishment.

YouTube’s continued censorship of any videos that mention his name has led to several videos being taken down and channels being suspended. The same is happening on Facebook, as we learned first-hand. Meanwhile, many in mainstream media are condemning publications that “out” him and have attacked the President for Tweeting an article that mentions Ciaramella as the whistleblower.

A free press is one of the bedrocks of our Constitution that has kept this nation thriving for over two centuries. When media is stifled, we all suffer. When they quash their own reporting, they betray what America is all about.

