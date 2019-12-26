Democrats
How Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are buying the election… for President Trump
Neither Michael Bloomberg nor Tom Steyer will be the Democratic nominee for President. The latter is still struggling to get a tiny degree of true name recognition and the former is so unlikable, he’s going to be more gaffe prone than Joe Biden if he’s ever given as much airtime. The will be adamantly opposed by the radical progressive wing who can’t abide by billionaires. It would take Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, and Pete Buttigieg all dropping out around the same time early on for Bloomberg to emerge as the favorite.
Nevertheless, they’re doing their best to buy the nomination. The amount of money the two, especially Bloomberg, are spending on ads in Super Tuesday markets is absolutely mind-blowing.
‘We’ve never seen spending like this’: Bloomberg, Steyer saturate airwaves
They entered the race late, but the two billionaires seeking the Democratic nomination are making up for lost time.
Together, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg have poured nearly $200 million into television and digital advertising alone, with the former New York mayor spending an unprecedented $120 million in the roughly three weeks since he joined the presidential race. That’s more than double the combined ad spending of every single non-billionaire candidate in the Democratic field this entire year.
“We’ve never seen spending like this in a presidential race,” said Jim McLaughlin, a Republican political strategist who worked as a consultant for Bloomberg’s mayoral bids in New York. “He has a limitless budget.”
Is it working? Not yet. It’s still early, but the clock is ticking. Steyer needs to make an impact in one of the early states to show he’s viable and both need to win on Super Tuesday on March 3 to demonstrate the message they’re buying is making an impact. But the early lack of movement in the polls is concerning; Bloomberg is averaging 5% in national polls and Steyer is at an abysmal 1.5%.
They’re having an effect, though. By flooding the markets with ads, they’re hogging up precious space for other candidates to get their message out. It’s inundating prospective voters who can only take so much political advertising before they start shutting it out. The way this race has been going, it’s easy to imagine going into Super Tuesday with a full ballot of candidates still hanging around, which bodes ill for any of the top tier candidates trying to run away with it.
A long primary means more money spent fighting each other and less money to turn towards the general election. That sits just fine with Trump supporters who would love to see the primaries drag all the way out to mid-summer around convention time.
On behalf of the GOP, I’d like to thank the Democratic billionaires in the race who are running so many ads, the people are starting to tune them out. Let’s hope they keep going until their funds or appetite are depleted.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
How Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are buying the election… for President Trump
Christians respond to Pete Buttigieg saying Jesus was born ‘as a refugee’
Invading Taiwan: Why China hopes a Democrat wins the White House in 2020
In God we trust for 2020 and beyond
Latin-equis? The ‘woke’ embraced ‘Latinx’ but only 2% of actual Latinos have
How fingers sticking out of a trunk 40-years-ago made me become a journalist
Why mainstream media hates Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard
Impeachment: Why Republicans didn’t protest like Democrats did in 1998
Poll: Impeachment is an abuse of power… by Democrats
Watch people calling abortion a right until they see what actually happens in one
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Christianity Today unopposed to Pete Buttigieg’s false gospel
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Soros’s ‘rented evangelicals’
-
Democrats2 days ago
Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment timetable was designed to ruin Christmas. Seriously.
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
‘Evangelical’ leaders opposing President Trump embrace abortion and the end of religious freedom
-
Democrats2 days ago
Why mainstream media hates Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard
-
Democrats2 days ago
Democrats make promo video that includes Deval Patrick, excludes Tulsi Gabbard
-
Foreign Affairs3 days ago
State Department issues travel advisory on Mexico: Reconsider travel to some locations
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Watch people calling abortion a right until they see what actually happens in one