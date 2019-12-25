Christians respond to Pete Buttigieg saying Jesus was born ‘as a refugee’

Every Christmas, denizens of Twitter are treated to social justice warriors using Biblical stories as virtue-signaling epithets for their progressive agendas. South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg decided to use the story of Jesus Christ’s birth as a metaphor for advancing illegal immigration. Needless to say, Christians weren’t impressed by his ludicrous comparison.

Today I join millions around the world in celebrating the arrival of divinity on earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee. No matter where or how we celebrate, merry Christmas. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 25, 2019

There was a time when Jesus and his family were refugees, but that was not an aspect of his birth nor can it be used as a proper comparison to the border crisis. Joseph and Mary were fleeing actual persecution when they went to Egypt. The border crisis is sparked almost entirely by economic asylum-seekers. Jesus and his family went to Egypt for a short time. Migrants have no intention of ever leaving. Streiff at RedState laid down the reality of their situation.

No, Jesus Was Not a Refugee and He Was Not Homeless First, at no point in Scripture, or, if you are Catholic, in Sacred Tradition is there any intimation that Jesus was born in poverty. Tradition holds that Saint Joseph was a carpenter. Lately there has been a debate among lefty theologians over his occupation, rendered by Matthew as “tektori,” and whether than meant “carpenter.” Tektori can mean any skilled artisan. There is a hint, based on the procedures laid out for a census in 1st Century Egypt, that Joseph might have had some property interest in Bethlehem that would have required him to register for the census there. The upshot is that Joseph was a skilled craftsman and while probably not affluent, he most likely provided a home for his family that was a bit above the poverty line for Judea in the 1st Century AD. Jesus was not homeless. He was born in a manger because his parents arrived in a Bethlehem in the midst of an influx of people there to register for the census. There were no rooms to be had. It was the manager or nothing. The Holy Family had a home in Nazareth. Finally, Jesus was not a refugee.

As Buttigieg struggles to reconcile his alleged Christian faith with a party that has become antithetical to Christianity, he often wields his faith as a weapon. This is not intended to endear him to Democrats or make Republicans and Independents consider him. It’s a message to primary voters that he has what they may consider to be kryptonite in the fight against President Trump and his strong support from his evangelical base. He talks religiously with a wink and a nod to quietly whistle to Democrats, “Hey guys, I can win because I do biblespeak and I can use it against Trump in 2020.”

Conservatives and Christians on Twitter called him out for it.

Jesus was not a refugee, you liar https://t.co/JELXmprbvO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 25, 2019

So – is it wrong for @PeteButtigieg to drunk tweet out propaganda on Jesus (saying that he, and Mary and Joseph were refugees when in fact they were registering to be taxed more by the Romans (sounds familiar)) from his Wine Cave or is this just his version of Christian behavior? https://t.co/skDYJ2hMf4 — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) December 25, 2019

And no He wasn’t a refugee in Egypt either. Egypt was a Roman territory at the time. The Holy Family was fleeing the persecution of the client king of Judea, not the Roman Emperor. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 26, 2019

For all you non-Christians out there: Jesus wasn't a refugee. https://t.co/fSbJHZ9aDy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 26, 2019

Jesus was not born a refugee. Read the text. But indeed he was God incarnate born in humble surroundings, in fulfillment of prophecy, on mission to save all mankind. Merry Christmas! https://t.co/KmofiTmNNs — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 25, 2019

“Who came into this world not in riches, but in poverty, not as a citizen, but as a refugee”? When did you come up with THAT load of crap? Joseph was NOT a poor man, and Jesus did NOT come into this world as a refugee from heaven. Please stop. — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) December 26, 2019

Here comes the “Jesus was a refugee” bad takes from the folks that look down on Christians every other day of the year. — Madison Morris (@madisonc_morris) December 25, 2019

Jesus was not a refugee when born in Bethlehem — it was the ancient city of David & Joseph took his family there to be enrolled by order of Caesar since he was of the House of David. Bethlehem was part of Judea. Jesus, Mary, & Joseph later became refugees when they fled to Egypt. https://t.co/04w92sE6ms — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 25, 2019

He was born exactly where his family came from, there was a mandatory census at the time. This literally makes Jesus the opposite of a “refugee” but ok, bub. 👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 25, 2019

#Christmas Fail Jesus was not a refugee Pete

His father was returning to the town of his birth to register for the census The very essence of legal citizenship Spare us your PC pandering https://t.co/YBugIWJdig — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 25, 2019

.@PeteButtigieg, Jesus wasn’t a refugee. The family was traveling to be counted in the census. Big Christmas fail dude https://t.co/nxkzPoyN2r — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 25, 2019

Jesus Christ was not born into suffering. His earthly family was neither poor nor refugees. His story is not a metaphor to push for open borders policies here and around the world, Pete Buttigieg. It’s a guide for life and death, a message of hope beyond this world.

