Proper government hierarchy starts with the individual at the top, DC at the bottom

A good chunk of the arguments made by nearly all Democrats and an unfortunate number of Republicans as it pertains to government is the Establishment’s need to increase the power of Washington DC. Centralized government was a fear of the founding fathers and was intended to be limited as much as possible, but in the modern political atmosphere of our country, the push for universal rules across the nation has been steadily growing for decades.

As we form the foundation of the American Conservative Movement, it’s important to keep one thing squarely in mind: American government functions best when it’s inverted. It starts within a household and/or family before the concept of “government” itself is even introduced into most conversations. The liberties promised to the individual and the values set forth within a family or household should stand at the top of a government hierarchy. Next would come the local government, followed by city, county, state, and finally leaving the “leftovers” to the federal government itself.

In other words, the federal government should stay focused on those things that only it can realistically control such as the military, interstate law enforcement, and foreign affairs. Otherwise, the “lower” levels of government should be given higher authority.

This isn’t a patriotic yet impossible concept that attempts to bring us back to the days when someone was a Virginian before they were an American. National patriotism and the importance of federal government doesn’t need to be diminished. However, it has been granted far too much power over issues that it simply has no business involving itself in.

Let’s look at an obvious example: minimum wage. The Democrats are pushing for a national minimum wage of $15/hour. This is ludicrous. The national minimum wage should be $0. If states then want to take on the issue, they can, but we wouldn’t recommend it. Counties could do it and that would make sense. Then, individual cities and local governments can choose to extend their minimum wage a bit higher than the county level based upon the needs of the community. This type of system makes much more sense because it allows communities to balance their needs to attract businesses with their needs to maintain a wages against the local poverty lines.

When in doubt, defer down the government chain. That should be standard operating procedure in America. When you take on issues at a federal level, you take the very high risk of destroying the systems you’re trying to protect. $15/hour in Cross Lanes, WV, has a completely different impact on businesses and people than it does in Seattle, WA.

Here’s the problem and it’s systemic. It’s one of the biggest reasons that we’re forming the American Conservative Movement to first fight Democrats but also to fight moderate members of the GOP, also known as RINOs (Republicans In Name Only). The political system in its current form is one that favors top-down governing. For Democrats, the concept of bottom-up governance is obtuse. For many Republicans, it’s both a campaign promise to be broken and an excuse used to hide from issues. “Let the states decide” should be a rallying cry, not a cop out. Members of both parties have a status quo to maintain that includes big government and federal intervention.

The American Conservative Movement will fight tooth and nail to change the mentality of Washington DC. It won’t be easy. Decades of big government advocacy have corrupted the system and swayed the sentiment of those within it, but when enough people cry out in one voice that enough is enough, we can affect change that sticks.

We will be launching in January, 2020. Stay tuned.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.