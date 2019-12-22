Connect with us

Elizabeth Warren’s website removes racist graphic categorizing Asian-Americans as ‘white’

Who does Elizabeth Warren need to win the Democratic nomination for president? Hispanic- and African-Americans are at the top of the list. What is the basis for her message to the people? All of their problems can be blamed on the rich. These two facts combined into an effort to alert her potential supporters how few Hispanic- and African-Americans are among the 400 richest in the nation. Everyone else is just “white,” according to her graphic.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, Shahid Khan, and several others of different Asian ethnicity might not agree with being labeled as “white” on any list, let alone this one. It is clearly trying to show the disparity between races among the rich with an emphasis on white privilege. But the graphic dismisses the heritage of multiple people, preferring to highlight “Latinx” and “Black” rich people – six out them – while categorizing everyone else as simply “White.”

The graphic has been removed from her website, but as of 21:46:29 GMT on December 20th, it was still there. That’s when Google Cache had its last snapshot of the site and where we took the screenshot below. Archive.org, which catalogs pages for posterity, had not taken a snapshot before the graphic was removed.

Elizabeth Warren Racist Graphic

Google Cache Elizabeth Warren

The text on the page is an indictment against very wealthy people, pointing to their excess and being sure to note that “60% of the wealth in our country comes from what people have inherited!” Oh, how shocking, exclamation point.

As Elizabeth Warren’s poll numbers fluctuate despite seeming like a sure-fire nominee just two months ago, it’s odd that she would willfully ignore the achievements of minority Americans who aren’t “Black” or “Latinx.” The racism of far-leftists never ceases to amaze.

