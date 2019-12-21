It’s time to offer asylum to the truly persecuted: Christians in Nigeria being butchered daily

Nigeria is a world away from the United States. The African nation is rife with the type of persecution that would appall Americans if it ever got reported by mainstream media. It’s also the type of persecution that lands squarely within the international definition of asylum. Christian farmers in the region are being targeted for their faith as both their lives and property are being taken by radical Muslim extremists within Fulani and Boko Haram.

As Washington DC debates internally about the efficacy of allowing economic asylum-seekers from Central America to be allowed to stay in our nation, the argument is moot when we apply the same lens to the persecuted in Nigeria. Unlike the vast majority of asylum-seekers from Guatemala, El Salvadore, and Honduras, tribal Christians in Nigeria could easily qualify for asylum in the United States or anywhere in western society. But the vast majority of them either do not realize they have that option or have no way of getting to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Abuja. Their situation is dire enough that we should reach out to them directly.

Over 1,000 Christians in Nigeria killed by Fulani, Boko Haram in 2019: NGO report Over 1,000 Christians have been killed this year in Nigeria as attacks led by Fulani extremists continue to plague rural farming communities in the Middle Belt, according to an estimation published by the U.K.-based nongovernmental organization Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust. HART, a nonprofit founded by U.K. member of Parliament Baroness Caroline Cox to “support people suffering from conflict and persecution,” released a report last month sharing details and testimonies from a recent fact-finding mission to Nigeria. The Nov. 18 report is titled “Your Land or Your Body: The escalating persecution and displacement of Christians in northern and central Nigeria.” A copy of the report was obtained by The Christian Post. “Islamist Fulani militia continue to engage in an aggressive and strategic land grabbing policy in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Southern Kaduna and parts of Bauchi state,” the report reads. “They attack rural villages, force villagers off their lands and settle in their place — a strategy that is epitomized by the phrase: ‘your land or your blood.’”

Is it the U.S. government’s responsibility to seek out those in need? No. But it is our responsibility as Christians to do so. When we know there are those in dire need and we have the means to help them, we must. It may seem hypocritical of me to call on others to go to Nigeria and assist those who would like to claim asylum to do so, but I assure you if I personally had the resources I’d be putting together a plan instead of writing an article. It’s not a simple undertaking as it would require contact with the Nigerian government and the assembly of a security force from within the country to escort “asylum missionaries” (sloppy term, I know, but you get the point) to villages that are under threat. They’d also need to find those who have already been displaced; some estimates put the number over 12,000.

The precious farmland is taken. The men are killed. The women are raped and enslaved. The children are taken and converted. This is genocide happening before our eyes. Those who have the means to render assistance must consider doing so.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a situation in which donating food or medical supplies will not help at all. These people are being oppressed by armed forces that hate them. We can’t just help the starving by sending food or the sick by sending medicine because anything we send will be taken. We need to offer a way for these people to find the safety they need and the freedom to practice their religion that they desire.

There are people who are truly in need of assistance. Their needs are far greater than the economic prosperity sought by most Central American asylum-seekers today. But it’s something government can’t solve. The people need to take on this cause.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.