President Trump: Never Trumpers ‘are the dumbest human beings on Earth’

Speaking at the Student Action Summit in front of a packed room of 5,000 young adults, President Trump delivered an inspiring speech to the future of the conservative movement. He talked of tremendous successes for America since he took office as well as plans for the future. But he took a moment to address a problem in the GOP today. That problem is the small but loud group of “Never Trumpers.”

His message wasn’t subtle: They “are the dumbest human beings on Earth.”

HISTORIC: The largest ever gathering of young conservative activists—nearly 5,000 American patriots turned out for @realDonaldTrump Absolutely filled to MAX capacity! The media says young Trump Supporters don’t exist RT to prove them wrong! pic.twitter.com/hR1YaPeSvp — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 22, 2019

“In some cases they’re worse than the Obama and the Clinton people. They’re Never Trumpers. These are the dumbest human beings on Earth,” he said before receiving raucous applause. “They’re the dumbest human beings. We give them the judges, we give them the great military, we give them low taxes, we have the greatest tax cut in the history of our country. We give them all of these things, right, and they just hate me.”

Trump: Never Trumpers are the dumbest human beings on Earth pic.twitter.com/dBIUBakzKB — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 21, 2019

It’s true. I remember in my “Never Trump” days during the primaries when my biggest opposition to then-candidate Trump was I thought he would lose to Hillary Clinton. He didn’t, and I immediately switched gears to embrace his presidency. I was wrong and am extremely glad that I was. But those who are still in the “Never Trump” camp have evolved from their original stance that he couldn’t win to the early 2017 stance that he would be a progressive.

That lasted all the way until his policies started coming out. It was an argument that grew tougher and tougher to make and by early 2018 following the success of the tax cuts, the NeverTrump crowd shifted once again to focusing on his character. Any blunt Tweet or harsh word was an impeachment against his moral fabric, and that continues to be the stance today. It isn’t working as the President is enjoying the strongest support from his party, equal to President Reagan’s and far exceeding most other sitting Republican presidents.

But the argument he didn’t make is the one that needs to be heard the most. It’s one thing to criticize the President over his abrasive style or individual policy points, which I have done myself. It’s another thing to do so from a stance of opposition when we consider what his opponents want to do. Even a cursory glance at what the Democratic candidates are proposing should scare any true conservative. It should be enough to at least take the stance of President Trump being the lesser of two evils, as our EIC noted in a post to Christians yesterday.

There seems to be too much invested into the whole NeverTrump movement for many of its leaders to see the truth of the situation. They don’t like him and therefore he’s bad for the country. But looking around, the results don’t seem to match their rhetoric. Looking at the Democrats, their proposal, which is to vote against President Trump, doesn’t seem to make any sense at all.

When you see a “conservative” with only vitriol towards the President in the face of unprecedented national prosperity and his ongoing fight for our freedoms, question their intentions. Or, as the President did, question their intelligence.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.