Rand Paul and John Stossel discuss socialism

It doesn’t get more mainstream Libertarian than watching John Stossel and Rand Paul talking about socialism. Neither is fully Libertarian; they won’t be walking out on the stage naked any time soon. But they’re close enough, and when the topic is socialism, it’s practically impossible for them to disagree. Thankfully, most conservatives fall into the same distinction as our Libertarian cousins.

Socialism kills. There’s no better way to characterize the failed system of economy and government. It invariably leads to oppression if allowed to exist long enough, as we’ve seen in Venezuela, China, Cuba, and North Korea. Some nations, like the poster kids for Democratic Socialists – Denmark and Norway – were able to escape the bounds of socialism before it could fulfill its existential threats. They haven’t completely broken away as nationalized healthcare is still prevalent, but most aspects of economic socialism have been replaced by market-driven capitalism. Of course, you won’t hear Bernie Sanders admitting that fact.

The last thing this nation needs is for one of the radical Democrats (which is almost all of them) winning the White House in 2020. But it’s more than just Bernie and Liz. We need to sweep socialists out of office at all levels as soon as possible.

