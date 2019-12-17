Conspiracy Theory
Humorous tips on how to avoid gun confiscation
Just for fun, we’re presenting a tongue in cheek, but interesting video with a few ideas on an interesting subject.
Some people think that the time you need to disassemble [for safety and storage reasons], cleaning and applying a thin layer of lubricant to the metal, sealing them in to keep the moisture out, to prepare them for on-site and off-site storage. Then placing in a section of PVC pipe with a glue-on cap on one end and a threaded cap on the other with scrap metal around in an area you normally traverse to avoid tracking dogs, is the day you should dig them up. But there is nothing that says all of your property has to be in one place.
Those who are familiar with being ready know of this rule: “Three is really two, while two is only one, and one is none.” Meaning that it’s never a good idea to put all of your eggs – or anything else – in one basket. It’s far better that everyone knows that important items are distributed around so that if something happens to one basket others will be available.
John Solomon: New report from Latvia adds to body of evidence against Joe, Hunter Biden
In response to the 'We Are Republicans' NeverTrump crew: No you're not
Mr. President, please pardon Michael Flynn
Could President Trump get 15% of the black vote? More?
Ted Cruz: President Trump should be able to call Hunter Biden as Senate impeachment witness
Impeachment supporter Elissa Slotkin chooses party over country and her constituents
John Desser's path to the faith reveals a truth about Jews
Saudi UNM student with 'kill list' charged with illegally possessing a firearm
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of 'Adam Ciaramella' is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out 'academics'
