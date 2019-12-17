John Solomon: New report from Latvia adds to body of evidence against Joe, Hunter Biden

Every week, it seems there are new revelations coming from various countries around the world tying Hunter Biden and Burisma to corruption. The latest comes from journalist John Solomon, who has revealed a huge chunk about the Biden’s nefarious dealings for the last two years.

According to Solomon, Latvia reported suspicious money transfers to and from Burisma, the energy company that employed Hunter Biden. They flagged the transfers and requested information from Ukraine less than a month before Vice President Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma. With no response from Ukraine, Latvia didn’t explore it further, but it adds to the growing list of nations and agencies suspicious of Burisma’s activities.

Latvian government says it flagged ‘suspicious’ Hunter Biden payments in 2016 The Latvian correspondence adds to a growing body of evidence that questions and investigations of Burisma were swirling in early 2016 just before Joe Biden used his authority as vice president to force the firing of Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in March 2016 by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid. Shokin was overseeing a wide-ranging Ukrainian investigation of Burisma and has said he was making plans to interview Hunter Biden when he was fired by Ukraine’s president and parliament in March 2016 under pressure from Joe Biden. Biden and his defenders have said he forced the firing of Shokin because the Ukraine prosecutor was an ineffective corruption fighter; Shokin alleges he was dismissed because he wouldn’t end the Burisma probe.

Solomon has been on the bleeding edge of the various Burisma investigations. This, like so many other reports, is a bombshell that’s being suppressed by mainstream media. The Biden shields continue to hold, but how much damage can they take?

