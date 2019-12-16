United Nations passes eight resolutions against Israel

The United States and Israel were the only United Nations countries to vote “no” to all eight resolutions passed last week that singled out the nation of Israel. There were 26 other resolutions passed on Friday, but none of them singled out one nation. This extends the long-standing tradition of the U.N. treating Israel like a nation that is harming others while ignoring clear human rights violations by nations like Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, and China.

A handful of other countries voted against some of the resolutions, but all were passed with huge margins. One in particular was noteworthy as it was the second time in 22 years the United States voted against it rather than abstaining. The so-called “Syrian Golan” resolution calls for Israel to return the Golan Heights to Syria after taking control of the region following the Six-Day War and annexing it in 1981. The U.S. and Israel were the only nations to vote against the resolution, though 20 other nations abstained. The text of the resolution does not address the strife and ongoing civil war in Syria, nor does it address the lunacy of putting more people under Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

In Lopsided Votes, UN Passes Eight Resolutions Targeting US-Backed Israel “The U.N.’s assault on Israel with a torrent of one-sided resolutions is surreal,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based non-governmental organization UN Watch. Four of the resolutions related in various ways to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) – the agency for Palestinian refugees – with one extending its mandate until 2023. The Trump administration last year prevented $360 million in taxpayer dollars from going to UNRWA, saying that the U.S. would “no longer commit to no longer commit further funding to this irredeemably flawed operation.” Already deprived of its biggest donor, UNRWA then saw several others suspend funding this year, in response to allegations of serious corruption that included sexual misconduct and nepotism, and last month resulted in the resignation of UNRWA chief Pierre Krähenbühl.

Every year, we see the hatred towards Israel and the support the Jewish nation received from the United States systematically attacked by the United Nations. Meanwhile, actual atrocities worldwide are generally ignored. The U.N. is a farce.

