As Democrats prepare to impeach, let’s recall the words of Joe Biden in 1998

When President Trump called impeachment a “lynching,” nearly every Democrat and media snowflake went breathless in their rush to condemn him for the comment. Included in that list was former Vice President Joe Biden. Unfortunately for the Democratic frontrunner, he has used the same term in 1998 when describing the Clinton impeachment. That’s what brought forward this video clip from a CNN interview. It’s worth taking another listen to it today as House Democrats prepare to vote on Articles of Impeachment.

What we’ll hear is more than the “shocking” use of a racially charged phrase. It’s important to hear what Biden was saying, that an impeachment without the support of both parties is, in essence, partisan. The founders never intended impeachment to be used as a political maneuver, which is exactly what Republicans did in 1998. It’s also what Democrats are doing in 2019 and likely into 2020. Do not believe the sham that the President’s call with Ukrainian President Zelensky came anywhere near the bar of “high crime and misdemeanor.”

One might argue that it wasn’t the phone call but rather what happened behind the scenes that predicate impeachment. But there was nothing demonstrated or remotely proven by the impeachment inquiry. There are presumptions made by Trump-hating witnesses the Democrats called to testify, but even in their testimony there were moments when the best conclusion is that this impeachment is based on rumors, not facts. Nobody brought forth anything other than their own opinions of what was happening outside of their own circles. They relayed what they heard from people who had heard something that may or may not be construed as “quid pro quo,” all the while trying to seem credible in their interpretation of the events.

Biden was right for once in his life. He believed one-sided impeachment, even with evidence of a crime, was not what the founders wanted nor is it what America needs. And yet, here we are without NO evidence, but his story has changed.

